LAO TELECOM OFFICIALLY LAUNCHES 5G SERVICES IN LAO PDR
Lao Telecom Real Technology Real 5GLAO PLAZA HOTEL, VIENTIANE CAPITAL, LAO PDR, September 2, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Lao Telecommunication Public Company Limited officially launched 5G services, the first network in Lao PDR. The ceremony was presided over by Mr. Suphon Chanthavixay, General Director of Lao Telecommunication Public Company Limited. Also at the ceremony were Mr. Thansamai Gommasit, Member of the Central Committee of the Lao People's Democratic Party, Minister of Posts, Telecommunications and Communications, Deputy Ministers and Directors of the Ministry of Posts and Telecommunications, Deputy Directors General of Lao Telecommunication and management.
In line with the Party's guidelines and the state’s policies, the Ministry of Post and Telecommunications is working hard to modernize telecommunication services and integrate them regionally and internationally to ensure the country’s preparedness for the Digital Economy Era 4.0. Telecommunication tools and services have become an important factor in the lives of the people, especially in Lao PDR. Many countries around the world are now experimenting with 5G technology to serve society in many areas, such as e-commerce, artificial intelligence or Ai, IoT, Robotics in industry, agriculture, and medicine. All these efforts are focused on providing consumer greater flexibility, convenience and security.
Prior to this, on 8/10/2019, Lao Telecom held a ceremony to announce the launch of the first official tests of the Company’s new 5G system. That launch was the preparatory stage for today’s official service launch. The event had several showcases to display the capabilities of the new 5G system, including speed tests, latency, education streaming and esports competitions that benefited from the increased speed and reduced latency.
Lao Telecom will initially offer 5G services in a number of areas of Vientiane Capital, including the Sihom area where the riverside night market is located, the Sailom area surrounding the Lao Telecom head office, and at the National University of Laos’ Dong Dok Campus. The second phase expansion will bring 5G services to the major provinces in the country.
5G offers several advantages of the present 4G service, particularly in the area of speed, the ability to support connections to a large number of devices, and reduced latency times.
Speed: The speed that may be realized across a 5G network may be up to 20 times faster than a 4G data connection. Where at present a 2 hour movie may require more than 10 minutes to download, a 5G connection can reduce that time down to a matter of seconds. Watching high-definition movies online in HD 4K, or 8K will no longer be an issue. What’s more, Virtual Reality and Augmented Reality systems will offer more realistic experiences to consumers with the increased speed.
Connectivity Support: The number of connections that can be supported by 5G is tenfold. With 5G, it will be possible to connect to 1,000,000 devices /sq.km, making many of the future IoT solutions really possible. The development of Smart Home, Smart City, Smart Transportation, Smart life, Smart health, and Smart Farm solutions along with many other services will be accelerated with the introduction of 5G.
Response time or latency: latency can be reduced to less than 1 millisecond (1 ms) with a 5G network. This vastly improved response time is particularly important to members of the gaming community, where high interface speeds mean the difference between victory and defeat. Reduced latency is also important to the development and improvement of driverless vehicles, as millions of bits of data need to be processed nearly instantaneously to ensure safety and accuracy.
Ken Streutker
Lao Telecommunication
+856 2055590006
email us here