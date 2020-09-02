The COVID-19 Outbreak Has Led To Increased Free Time, Which Is Driving The Browser Games Market

Browser Games Global Market Report 2020-30: Covid 19 Implications And Growth

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, September 2, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global browser games market is expected to grow from $23.46 billion in 2019 to $26.26 billion in 2020. Due to the global spread of the coronavirus infection, the market for browser games is expected to gain high demand in 2020, as people across all age groups are turning towards gaming due to availability of free time caused by long-extending quarantine/lockdown period across the globe. The browser games market is expected to stabilize at a compound annual growth rate of 4.7% and reach $28.18 billion by 2023.



Rapid increase in the number of active gamers across the world is driving the global browser games market. According to data from LeagueOfBetting, the number of online gamers is expected to reach 1 billion by 2024 from 877 million in 2020. According to the state of online gaming report in 2019, gamers play for an average of seven hours seven minutes per week, a 19.3% increase in 2018. Younger players, however, spend much more time playing, while those aged 26-35 play 8 hours 12 minutes per week.

Germany and the United States were linked to the highest number of gamers who play at 11.6% per week for more than 20 hours. Therefore, the rapid increase in the number of active gamers across the world is expected to drive the browser games market.

According to video games market trends, companies in the browser gamers market are focusing on integrating technologies such Augmented Reality (AR) and Virtual Reality (VR) to improve gaming experience and offer better products. Browser games industry experts expected that in 2019, VR / AR games will receive a big boost and headset prices will become more affordable, to offer a more immersive gaming experience, and many popular games will likely integrate VR and AR.

For example, Stormland, set to be released in 2019, is an open world shooter game. It offers features such as reloading and updates, which use VR tech in a creative way; it also includes a game area created procedurally to ensure that each playthrough is different. Pokémon GO is another popular augmented reality game and is expected to launch some new updates in 2019 to ensure it stays competitive in the market. Niantic Labs, developer of Pokemon Go game, has already raised $225 million in its funding round, and is now focused on making more AR-based games.

The browser games market consists of sales of browser games and related services that are used in smartphones, tablets, PC, and TV. Online games or browser games refer to games played over some sort of computer network over the Internet. Online games can range from plain text games to games that combine complex graphics and virtual worlds populated simultaneously by several players. The global browser games market is segmented by type into mobile games, pay-to-play games, free-to-play games, and pay-in-play games. By end user, the market is segmented into smartphone and tablet, PC, TV, and others.

