CRM Software, The Largest Software Market In The World - Trying To Level The Playing Field For Small Businesses

A free CRM with no limit on functionality, only scale CRMs are considered critical for investing in growing customer numbers

Freemium is a proven software model. But free, with no cost barrier on functionality, only on scaling up usage - is better

We thought 'let's give them the exact same experience that has until now been off limits based on budget constraints'....there is no limit on functionality. No 'economy vs 1st class'.” — Mark Tuke

MELBOURNE, VICTORIA, AUSTRALIA, September 3, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- CRM (Customer Relationship Management) software is the biggest software market in the world, reportedly worth $80 billion. But the playing field is skewed towards bigger businesses that can afford the latest and greatest CRM software, and enjoy the benefits of having their customer data neatly and efficiently organised for better sales conversions. Over 91% of organisations that employ 10 or more staff, utilise a CRM. Which is great for them - but according to a recent report, 62.8% of all businesses are single person operators - with no employees. And out of the portion of businesses that do have employees, 69.1% only have between 1 and 4 employees. So smaller businesses who arguably need powerful tools like a CRM to sustain and grow their business the most, can afford it the least. So whilst the use of CRM software across the world has increased rapidly over the last 10 years, this increase has mostly been for medium to large businesses. Small businesses, to date, have typically not had access to an easy to implement, or cost feasible CRM option. So the majority of smaller businesses (over 50% with 10 or less employees) still operate without the productivity uplifts that CRMs inarguably, according to well publicised statistics, offer. Smaller businesses without a CRM are invariably left using spreadsheets, emails, and calendar notes to try to convert prospects into sales and to try to retain customers. With over 95% of small businesses failing in their 1st year, business is hard enough without making it an even more uphill battle by not having access to fundamental tools, like a simple, feature-rich CRM.

This is where new-to-market players like The Big CRM, aim to be difference-makers. "Throughout our years in business, members of our management team have worked with big name clients ranging from Boral, Austal Ships, SBS Television to British Aerospace and many others. But our bread and butter has always been small businesses that most people have never heard of, but that work just as hard if not harder than the top execs in big companies," said CEO of The Big CRM's parent company, Teknocrat, Mark Tuke. "Nobody works harder than small business owners - because they're often fighting to survive, and there's no better motivator to work your tail off than survival! We've seen how hard small to medium business owners work, first hand. But we've also seen their reliance on spreadsheets and emails and other sub-optimal ways to try to track, win or retain customers. So when we decided to roll out a CRM we had 1 primary objective - make a version of it that has comparable features and horsepower to what the biggest and best known CRM's on the market offer - but make a version aimed at specifically at small businesses that is completely free. Not 'freemium', where you have pay more to access more features. Free, for smallscale users."

There's no shortage of statistics about the advantages in using CRM software. A 2014 Nucleus Report cited an average ROI of $8.71 USD, per $1 spent on CRM software. An IBM report stated that sales conversions increase by up to 300%. And it's not just winning new customers that CRM's help with by organising customer data and assisting systematic, effective follow ups with prospects. It's also retaining customers and making them happier, which has multiple, invaluable knock-on effects. According to Capterra, use of a CRM increases both customer retention and customer satisfaction by up to 47%.

"I don't have to make the argument for using a CRM. There are a lot of CRMs out there, many that are great products, and that have great marketing behind them which has already made that argument very effectively," said Mr Tuke. "Our stance is about opening up the accessibility of CRM's to small and medium businesses, by removing the cost barrier. And although they are rare, yes there are a few 'free' CRM's out there already. But when we investigated those options through the lens of a small business owner and what features they need to get a turbo boost for their business - the free options are usually either only trials, or 'free forever' products but with very limited features. So small businesses can dip their toes in the CRM water for free with some of the existing products, but to get features comparable to what bigger businesses have access to, they hit a brick wall - the cost to upgrade. Premium features come with premiums to pay, it's that simple. Our free CRM has zero difference in the features and functions offered across any plan, the only difference is scale - numbers of users, contacts, deals, email campaigns, of automations etc. A small business won't need 10,000 customers in their CRM typically, so we thought 'let's give them the exact same experience that has until now been off limits' based on budget constraints. And then we've separated our free from premium plans by limiting the free plans to the numbers and scale I mentioned - which if they're small businesses or startups, they'll have smaller numbers anyway. But there is no limit on functionality. No 'economy vs 1st class'. So they won't hit that brick wall of cost until they need to scale up. And if our CRM has helped them grow and need to scale up, then great, we'll happily move them to a paid plan but if they aren't growing, then we don't want them paying. Not $1. That's what we feel is a way to truly level the CRM playing field."

In 2008, 12% of businesses used a cloud-based CRM. As of 2019 that figure has ballooned out to 87%. A 600% growth in a short timeframe. The Big CRM's free CRM product is due for release in Australia on the 23rd of September 2020, and across the US, Canada, UK & NZ shortly thereafter.