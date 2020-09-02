Royalton Barracks/ DUI

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 20B202843

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Michael Marcinkowski

STATION: VSP Royalton

CONTACT#: 802-234-9933

DATE/TIME: 09/01/2020 at 2130

INCIDENT LOCATION: Arctic Cat Road in Royalton

VIOLATION: Driving Under The Influence II

ACCUSED: Jerry Ramos

AGE: 58

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Claremont, NH

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On 09/01/2020 at 9:46 PM Vermont State Police received a report of a suspicious vehicle on Arctic Cat Road in Royalton. The vehicle was seen traveling down a dead end road, turned its lights off , turned them back on, moved up the road, and turned the lights back off to park on the road. The operator of said vehicle was contacted and arrested on Suspicion of DUI. Ramos was taken into custody and transported to the Royalton Vermont State Police Barracks for processing. He was released on citation to appear in Windsor County Superior Court on September 15th, 2020 at 1:30PM to answer to the charge. At this time the investigation is ongoing.

COURT ACTION: Y

COURT DATE/TIME: 09/15/2020 at 1:30PM

COURT: Windsor County Superior Court

LODGED - LOCATION: N/A

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: INCLUDED

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.