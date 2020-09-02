Royalton Barracks/ DUI
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 20B202843
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Michael Marcinkowski
STATION: VSP Royalton
CONTACT#: 802-234-9933
DATE/TIME: 09/01/2020 at 2130
INCIDENT LOCATION: Arctic Cat Road in Royalton
VIOLATION: Driving Under The Influence II
ACCUSED: Jerry Ramos
AGE: 58
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Claremont, NH
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On 09/01/2020 at 9:46 PM Vermont State Police received a report of a suspicious vehicle on Arctic Cat Road in Royalton. The vehicle was seen traveling down a dead end road, turned its lights off , turned them back on, moved up the road, and turned the lights back off to park on the road. The operator of said vehicle was contacted and arrested on Suspicion of DUI. Ramos was taken into custody and transported to the Royalton Vermont State Police Barracks for processing. He was released on citation to appear in Windsor County Superior Court on September 15th, 2020 at 1:30PM to answer to the charge. At this time the investigation is ongoing.
COURT ACTION: Y
COURT DATE/TIME: 09/15/2020 at 1:30PM
COURT: Windsor County Superior Court
LODGED - LOCATION: N/A
BAIL: N/A
MUG SHOT: INCLUDED
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of
the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.