New Haven Barracks-Grossly Negligent Operation and Unlawful Mischief
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 20B502232
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Tpr. Brandon Slaney
STATION: VSP New Haven
CONTACT#: 802-388-4919
DATE/TIME: 09/01/2020 at approximately 2200 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: States Prison Hollow Rd. Ext. in the Town of Starksboro
VIOLATION: Grossly Negligent Operation / Unlawful Mischief
ACCUSED: Ricky Chobot
AGE: 31
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Bristol, VT
VICTIM: Brianna Jennings
AGE: 27
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Starksboro, VT
VICTIM: Kyle Jennings
AGE: 30
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Starksboro, VT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On 09/01/2020 at approximately 2200 hours, the Vermont State Police responded to the report of a suspicious individual operating a silver dodge pickup truck at a residence located on States Prison Hollow Rd. Ext. in the Town of Starksboro. The operator of this vehicle was later identified as Ricky Chobot (31) of Bristol.
Brianna Jennings (27) was traveling in her vehicle with Kyle Jennings (30) and two other occupants on States Prison Hollow Rd. in the Town of Starksboro. B. Jennings’ vehicle was then intentionally struck by Chobot in his truck. After striking the vehicle, Chobot drove away. Upon arriving at their residence, K. Jennings (30) observed signs of forced entry at the front door.
Troopers later made contact with Chobot at his residence. Chobot was released with a citation to appear in Addison County Superior Court, Criminal Division to answer to the charges of Grossly Negligent Operation and Unlawful Mischief.
COURT ACTION: Yes
COURT DATE/TIME: 11/05/2020 / 12:30 pm
COURT: Addison County Superior Court, Criminal Division
LODGED - LOCATION: N/A
BAIL: N/A
MUG SHOT: NOT AVAILABLE
