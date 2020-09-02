New Haven Barracks-Grossly Negligent Operation and Unlawful Mischief

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 20B502232

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Tpr. Brandon Slaney

STATION: VSP New Haven

CONTACT#: 802-388-4919

DATE/TIME: 09/01/2020 at approximately 2200 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: States Prison Hollow Rd. Ext. in the Town of Starksboro

VIOLATION: Grossly Negligent Operation / Unlawful Mischief

ACCUSED: Ricky Chobot

AGE: 31

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Bristol, VT

VICTIM: Brianna Jennings

AGE: 27

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Starksboro, VT

VICTIM: Kyle Jennings

AGE: 30

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Starksboro, VT

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On 09/01/2020 at approximately 2200 hours, the Vermont State Police responded to the report of a suspicious individual operating a silver dodge pickup truck at a residence located on States Prison Hollow Rd. Ext. in the Town of Starksboro. The operator of this vehicle was later identified as Ricky Chobot (31) of Bristol.

Brianna Jennings (27) was traveling in her vehicle with Kyle Jennings (30) and two other occupants on States Prison Hollow Rd. in the Town of Starksboro. B. Jennings’ vehicle was then intentionally struck by Chobot in his truck. After striking the vehicle, Chobot drove away. Upon arriving at their residence, K. Jennings (30) observed signs of forced entry at the front door.

Troopers later made contact with Chobot at his residence. Chobot was released with a citation to appear in Addison County Superior Court, Criminal Division to answer to the charges of Grossly Negligent Operation and Unlawful Mischief.

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT DATE/TIME: 11/05/2020 / 12:30 pm

COURT: Addison County Superior Court, Criminal Division

LODGED - LOCATION: N/A

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: NOT AVAILABLE

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.