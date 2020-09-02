Kajava Mama Launches V02 Premium Paper Cone Coffee Filters

An industry leader in providing high-quality coffee accessories has unveiled a breakthrough coffee filter.

MIAMI, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, September 2, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Thomas Jefferson, author of the Declaration of Independence and Founding Father of the United States as the third president, once said, “Coffee is the favorite drink of the civilized world.” And, thanks to the launch of Kajava Mama’s V02 Premium Paper Cone Coffee Filters, coffee lovers across the globe can enjoy their coffee even more.

“Our Premium Paper Cone Filters are brand new and amazing, perfect for all 2 cup pour-over drippers” Lisa Mays, owner and spokesperson for Kajava Mama said.

Kajava Mama’s mission is to provide high-quality coffee accessories at a fair price and give its customers the ultimate coffee experience.

Mays revealed that its Premium Paper Cone Coffee Filters empowers coffee lovers with a fuller flavor and a smoother brew.

“Coffee lovers are very meticulous about the brew that they want,” Mays stressed, before adding, “Our cone filter makes sure that your cup is filled with the richest-tasting brew you can ever have.”

Mays went on to point out that its newly released product comes with safe and high-grade filter material. Its coffee filters are made with natural wood pulp.

“Our clean, high-grade paper does not contain chemicals and artificial elements that could affect the flavor and effect of your coffee,” Mays noted. “The cone shape of the filter allows hot water to flow evenly during brewing. The tip helps the coffee drip from only one point, preventing any mess.”

In addition, Kajava Mama’s Premium Paper Cone Coffee Filter is a must-have for pour-over coffee dripper.

Manual brewers, according to Mays, are popular because people get to enjoy a cup of coffee that they made with their hands. Kajava Mama’s coffee filter aims to enhance the experience.

“We invite all coffee loves to try our Premium Paper Cone Coffee Filters,” Mays said. “We are committed to helping coffee enthusiasts get their daily dose of brew. If you are unsatisfied with our drip coffee filter, let us know so we can make it right.”

For more information, please visit kajavamama.com/about-us and https://kajavamama.com/blog/.

###

About Kajava Mama

Our journey began with my pure passion for Coffee and my husband's ambition to grow a legacy we could leave to our children. Together, we created Kajava Mama. We wanted to build a community of like-minded coffee drinkers with an appreciation for the good things in life. We wanted to offer coffee accessories to make drinking your morning (...or afternoon...or evening) coffee the best part of your day.

Contact Details:

Lisa Mays

13727 SW 152nd Street #723

Miami, FL 33177

United States

Phone: 954-980-2273

Source: Kajava Mama