HAUNTOWEEN LA: Spooktacular Fun For Kids & Families

Family Friendly - HAUNTOWEEN LA Entrance - Oct. 9 - 31, 2020 - Woodland Hills, CA Immersive Jack-O-Lantern Tunnel with over 1,000 pumpkins - HAUNTOWEEN LA - Oct. 9 - 31, 2020 - Woodland Hills, CA

SAFE, ONE-OF-A-KIND, IMMERSIVE & INTERACTIVE DRIVE-THRU EXPERIENCE OCTOBER 9 - 31 - WOODLAND HILLS, CA DAILY - 3:00 p.m. - 9:00 p.m.

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, USA, September 3, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- Great news for L.A. kids and families: Halloween is NOT cancelled! At HAUNTOWEEN LA , the season of ghosts and goblins will be better than ever with a fun, immersive, interactive, and safe drive-thru experience. HAUNTOWEEN LA will be open daily, October 9 – 31, from 3:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. Pacific Time at 6100 Topanga Canyon Blvd., Woodland Hills, CA.This one-of-a-kind event comes to families from Experiential Supply, an award-winning company to which the Hollywood movie industry turns for large-scale, immersive experiences.Keeping the traditions and excitement of Halloween alive in a safe format is the priority at HAUNTOWEEN LA. If car windows are down, masks must be on! HAUNTOWEEN LA is a kid-friendly, non-scary adventure chock full of mesmerizing, social-shareable environments, vehicle video ops, and unique interactivity. And of course, lots of CANDY and a pumpkin to take home. Most importantly, it's a community moment for all of Los Angeles."Our kids are facing so many challenges right now, and we didn't want the pandemic to ruin Halloween! We decided to create something relevant and exciting that could bring the whole L.A. community together," says Experiential Supply Founder & Chief Experience Officer Jasen Smith. "I'm personally invested -- one of my daughters will turn five on Halloween, and I want her birthday to be special!The HAUNTOWEEN LA Experience:"DOOR TO DOOR" TRICK OR TREATING - It's an ordinary neighborhood with a beautifully spooky Halloween overlay! Vehicles will pass down two streets, stopping door to door. Costumed (and safely masked) actors coming out from their "homes" with poles and buckets filled with wrapped candy will provide a re-imagined trick or treat experience.IMMERSIVE INSTALLATIONS - Vehicles will pass through an immersive Jack-O-Lantern tunnel with over 1,000 pumpkins, and many more mesmerizing installations.SCENIC PATHS - The traditional Halloween vibe will be brought to life with an array of Halloween environments and mini-maze routes, including giant pumpkins, headless horsemen, and countless spider webs.INTERACTIVE PUMPKIN PATCH - Each vehicle's passengers will choose a pumpkin, which will be sanitized and placed in a plastic bag. As vehicles drive through a windy-themed pumpkin patch, families can retrieve their pumpkins from a drive-up container or have them placed in their trunks.VIDEO OP - Pull up to a green screen to create a video memory of your experience that will be emailed directly to you for easy sharing on your socials.PHOTO OP - A socially distanced stop at the end of the route commemorates your time with HAUNTOWEEN LA!SAFETY MEASURES:LIABILITY / WAIVERS - Before arriving at the location all attendees must fill out release forms and liability waivers online. No reservations will be issued without forms signed ahead of time.SECURITY & SAFETY - Beyond a full staff of security guards, there will be off- duty LAPD on-site and along the route during all operational hours.WINDOWS DOWN / MASKS ON - All guests will be required to wear their masks while windows are down.TOUCHED SURFACES - All staff working in the pumpkin patch and trick or treating areas will wear gloves and masks. Items such as pumpkin and candy will be sanitized and handled by gloved staff.In support of safety measures, space will be limited. Families are encouraged to purchase tickets early. Drive-up entry will be on a space-available basis only.HAUNTOWEEN LA:DATES: Friday, October 9 through Saturday, October 31, 2020TIMES: 3:00 p.m.- 9:00 p.m. Pacific Time, 7 days a weekWHERE: 6100 Topanga Canyon Blvd., Woodland Hills, CA 91367TICKET PRICE: $70 per vehicle. Advance purchase is highly recommended. A limited number drive up tickets will be available.TO PURCHASE TICKETS: Visit the HAUNTOWEEN LA website HERE Private experiences for families, groups and businesses: email info@experientialsupply.com.