Former Paysafe CEO O.B. Rawls Joins Fee Navigator’s Advisory Board
Former CEO of Paysafe Global Payment Processing O.B. Rawls brings over 30 years of accumulated experience, including helping to grow Fiserv and Bank of AmericaKING OF PRUSSIA, PENNSYLVANIA, UNITED STATES, September 2, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Fee Navigator, the award-winning fintech company that launched the first AI-powered instant merchant statement analysis service, is excited to announce the addition of O.B. Rawls to its advisory board.
Rawls most recently served as CEO of Global Payment Processing for Paysafe, a leading specialized payments platform with an annualized transactional volume of over US $98 billion, and approximately 3,000 employees located across more than 12 global locations. An accomplished industry leader in fintech, payments, and banking, Rawls previously enjoyed senior positions at First Data (now Fiserv), Hypercom, and Bank of America.
“I was very impressed with the energy behind Fee Navigator and their use of artificial intelligence as they build their platform, and I thought it would be an exciting adventure to join at the ground level,” said Rawls.
“Most small businesses just really want to run their business,” he continued. “They want to trust their sales representatives and others. They want to fulfill their dream of having a Caribbean cafe or a small coffee shop or a bicycle shop. And in the past, as purveyors of merchant services, we haven't always given them the products they need to be successful. Fee Navigator keeps the industry honest in an appropriate way, and helps the merchant make sure they are getting a proper product for the value they pay.”
Rawls will join Aurora Payments CEO and former First Data SVP Brian Goudie as they help guide Fee Navigator’s product and commercialization strategy.
“We are absolutely thrilled to have OB work with us to increase the trust and efficiency of the payments industry. We believe there is no reason to continue performing many routine, tedious tasks in today’s tech-enabled world, and OB’s operational strength and knowledge of the industry will support us in our mission to accelerate payments” said Adrian Talapan, Co-founder and CEO of Fee Navigator.
Co-founder Ion Craciun added, “OB is a legend in the industry. We were going to add significant new capabilities on top of our game-changing marketing solutions (Lead Funnel Unlimited, Email Bot, STAR plan), so we may power the industry with the easiest, fastest way to acquire and retain merchants. However, with OB’s involvement, the future set of solutions we’ll be adding to the marketplace, and the way we’ll make these solutions available, will be truly revolutionary. We cannot wait to get started.”
The addition of Rawls and Goudie speaks volumes about the depth of Fee Navigator’s commitment to serving and transforming their industry. By firming up its foundations with the strength of these major industry players, Fee Navigator anchors its place in the payments space while creatively layering its innovative technology within the existing structure of merchant services.
About Fee Navigator
Fee Navigator is the award-winning, self-serve, enterprise-grade AI-powered service that allows acquirers, banks, and technology providers to instantly analyze merchant statements and accelerate merchant acquisition and retention. Their services streamline number-crunching, produce automated insights and help the industry sell faster, while simultaneously increasing merchant retention and agent satisfaction. By facilitating and enhancing commerce, Fee Navigator accelerates the growth of the merchant payments industry. For more information, please visit www.feenavigator.com.
