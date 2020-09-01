Guardifi Security Kickstarter Launches: The “GS1- DoorCüb, A New Kind Of Door Camera”

TAMPA, FL, USA, September 1, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Guardifi Security launches its first Kickstarter campaign on September 1, 2020. The campaign is targeted to promote their patent-pending front door camera, the GS-1 DoorCüb. The DoorCüb allows you to protect your home against unwanted visitors like package thieves and requires no destructive installation. The design emphasizes no drilling, no wall/door damage. Installation is as easy as peeling off the adhesive cover and sticking directly onto your door. The DoorCüb orients itself through the already existing peephole and uses an adjustment handle to improve position/image. You can also swivel the DoorCüb to use your door's peephole as normal.

The DoorCüb introduces an easy and more affordable option to the market for home security. Go check out the DoorCüb's Kickstarter page today!

Additional features include:

No monthly fees

Live streaming capability via smartphone app

In-app pictures and recording

Supports local storage with an SD Card

Discrete protection

The purpose of Kickstarter is to allow products like the GS1-DoorCüb to reach the market by having supporters place pre-orders in the form of "Product Backing". The DoorCüb Kickstarter campaign has tiers for product backers to buy camera/bundles or to support this start-up company. Rewards include:

GS-1 DoorCüb

Guardifi Laptop Sticker

Guardifi T-Shirt

Social Media Shoutout

In addition, early backers will receive special discounts including 25% off if they back in the first 48 hours and 18% off in the first 2 weeks. The Kickstarter Campaign is live now so go check it out!