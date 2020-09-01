SunCity Advising Announces Preferred Partnership with Zoho One
Premier marketing agency now offering the highly-rated tools and features of Zoho One for clientsSAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES, September 1, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The digital marketing firm, SunCity Advising, is thrilled to announce that they are now a preferred partner with Zoho One. Through this new partnership, SunCity Advising is providing a wealth of Zoho services with an emphasis in Zoho One. As official Zoho Partners, SunCity Advising already has experience in offering their clients the various benefits Zoho has to offer through the suite’s array of products.
The team at SunCity Advising has seen the power of Zoho and decided to further their partnership by becoming experts in Zoho One. With Zoho One, 40+ applications and mobile apps make it simple to build a powerful web presence. Not only do clients get to take advantage of the full suite of Zoho marketing-based products, but they also get the benefit of accounting and operations tools. Whether clients are in need of sales, marketing, support, HR, or bookkeeping tools to streamline their businesses, SunCity Advising is adept at using Zoho One to get the job done.
Zoho One also includes CRM (customer relationship management), which is extremely important for running a business with an online presence today. SunCity Advising has found that Zoho One is a must-have for small and medium sized businesses because it makes day-to-day operations, sales, marketing, and support so much more cohesive. Since it’s an all-in-one program, SunCity Advising is able to customize Zoho One’s various tools to suit the needs of their clients.
SunCity Advising is now offering the full suite of Zoho One tools to clients, including web chat features, advanced analytics, telephony, accounting, and much more.
“We are thrilled to integrate Zoho One into our various options available for clients,” –Ivan Reed, Founder and CEO of SunCity Advising
About SunCity Advising
Founded in 2011, SunCity Advising is a small and medium-sized business (SMB) oriented marketing firm committed to strategic planning, quality asset production and data-driven analytics. We set out as a start-up consulting firm from the USD MBA program assisting businesses with business plans, pitch decks and growth strategies. We quickly realized that many of our clients were in desperate need of marketing and SEO services in various highly competitive industries and markets.
From there, we developed a strategy to help the SMB community grow by developing a hands-on management approach to marketing and sales channel development in the Southern California region. We found that while many clients understood SEO and digital marketing, they did not have the tools or capabilities to derive any ROI or marketing assets from their marketing efforts. Acquiring quality tangible marketing assets require SEO industry expertise and a team dedicated to community outreach, research, and content output.
SunCity Advising is excited to remain very active with the University of San Diego community through guest lectures, student organizations and the hiring of top business students in marketing and finance. Our team of USD MBA graduates and current business students highlights our commitment to data-driven SEO strategy and forward-thinking marketing initiatives. We are a retention-based firm, obsessed with quality, data-driven results, and continuous service improvement. Find out why we've never lost a client!
Ivan Reed
+1 858-859-0123
email us here
SunCity Advising
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn