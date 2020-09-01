The Wyoming Meat Processing Expansion Grant Program was created to support Wyoming meat processing facilities and Wyoming citizens to address supply chain disruptions and regional shut-downs of processing facilities as a result of the COVID-19 public health emergency. The grant is based on the need to increase capacity of Wyomings’ local food supply chain and to address meat shortages at retail locations and food banks within Wyoming. Increased capacity will add resilience to the food for human consumption supply chain and will ultimately benefit consumers. Grant applications should be made for capacity-related improvements since April 1, 2020 through Dec. 15, 2020. Grants will be reviewed by a group from the Wyoming Business Council, Wyoming Department of Agriculture, and the Governor’s Office. ELIGIBILITY REQUIREMENTS Must be a for-profit or not-for-profit business operated in the state of Wyoming. New Wyoming businesses may also be eligible. Governmental or government-owned entities are not eligible.

Federally inspected and state inspected meat processors who employ fewer than 200 full-time employees per location (both existing facilities and new facilities that will be in operation by December 30, 2020 are eligible to apply)

Federally inspected, state inspected, and custom exempt slaughter and processing facilities who employ fewer than 200 full-time employees per location are eligible to apply (both existing facilities and new facilities that will be in operation by December 30 are eligible to apply).

Processors must be licensed by the State of Wyoming or the United States Department of Agriculture.

The business must not have received more than $350,000 in prior COVID-related local, state and/or federal funding.

Awarded funds may not be used to duplicate any expenses paid for with any previous local, state or federal Coronavirus relief funding programs (e.g., CARES, CFAP, PPP, etc.). Other Coronavirus relief monies awarded to any entity must be disclosed during application and may be deducted from the overall grant amount.

Processors are willing to provide services at a reduced cost to livestock producers who can demonstrate need (e.g., volume discounts, reduced storage fees, etc.) Costs associated with discounts may be reimbursed up to December 15, 2020 through a separate application showing discount amounts and copies of receipts. Receipts for discount reimbursement cannot exceed $50,000 per entity.

A portion of processed and retailable products should be provided to local food banks, pantries, soup kitchens, prisons, schools, or other charitable organizations to help feed the hungry or underserved population at reduced or no cost until at least January 1, 2021.

Any equipment purchased must be in place and operational by December 30, 2020 and cannot resold before January 1, 2022 or moved out of the state

Grant funds cannot make up more than 50% of total costs involved with purchases ELIGIBLE EXPENSES Capital improvements to expand capacity (must be in place and operational by December 30, 2020)

Rental of buildings, facilities and/or equipment necessary to expand capacity or facilitate social distancing (expenses may only be covered up until December 15, 2020)

Technology that allows increased capacity or business resilience

Facility reconfiguration to meet social distancing guidelines

Costs associated with: COVID-19 sanitation and worker safety supplies Employer-provided COVID-19 testing Increased inspections, including overtime for inspectors

Wages and hazard pay

Livestock intake and storage equipment, including necessary feeding

Packaging and handling equipment

Processing and manufacturing equipment

Upgrades to utilities

Warehouse equipment

Water treatment/management equipment

Food storage equipment, including cold storage units

Costs associated with transportation of live animals to processors and/or products (e.g., cuts of meat) to retailers

Individual awards cannot exceed $500,000 per entity