VEHICLE VS CYCLIST CRASH

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

VEHICLE / BICYCLE CRASH

 

CASE#: 20B502227

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: CPL. J. BUSBY

STATION: New Haven

CONTACT#: (802)388-4919

 

DATE/TIME: 09/01/2020 -1254 hours

STREET: US 7 NORTHBOUND LANE / SHOULDER

TOWN: SALISBURY

LANDMARK AND/OR CROSS STREETS: POMAINVILLE RD

INTERSTATE MILE MARKER: N/A

WEATHER: CLOUDY

ROAD CONDITIONS: Dry pavement

VICTIM: SCHUMAN,JEFFREY,A    

AGE-64

 

VEHICLE #1

OPERATOR: Unknown

AGE: Unknown

SEAT BELT? Unknown

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Unknown

 

CYCLIST

INJURIES: LACERATIONS / BRUISES

HOSPITAL: PORTER

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

 

On 09/01/2020 at approximately 1254 hours, Troopers responded to a report of a single vehicle crash with a bicycle on US 7 in the Town of Salisbury. Upon arrival the operator of the bicycle was being treated by Middlebury Rescue for his injuries. He sustained a possible wrist fracture, lacerations and bruises.

 

This case remains under active investigation. Anybody with information regarding this incident is strongly encouraged to contact the Vermont State Police New Haven Barracks.

 

