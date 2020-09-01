VEHICLE VS CYCLIST CRASH
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
VEHICLE / BICYCLE CRASH
CASE#: 20B502227
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: CPL. J. BUSBY
STATION: New Haven
CONTACT#: (802)388-4919
DATE/TIME: 09/01/2020 -1254 hours
STREET: US 7 NORTHBOUND LANE / SHOULDER
TOWN: SALISBURY
LANDMARK AND/OR CROSS STREETS: POMAINVILLE RD
INTERSTATE MILE MARKER: N/A
WEATHER: CLOUDY
ROAD CONDITIONS: Dry pavement
VICTIM: SCHUMAN,JEFFREY,A
AGE-64
VEHICLE #1
OPERATOR: Unknown
AGE: Unknown
SEAT BELT? Unknown
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Unknown
CYCLIST
INJURIES: LACERATIONS / BRUISES
HOSPITAL: PORTER
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On 09/01/2020 at approximately 1254 hours, Troopers responded to a report of a single vehicle crash with a bicycle on US 7 in the Town of Salisbury. Upon arrival the operator of the bicycle was being treated by Middlebury Rescue for his injuries. He sustained a possible wrist fracture, lacerations and bruises.
This case remains under active investigation. Anybody with information regarding this incident is strongly encouraged to contact the Vermont State Police New Haven Barracks.