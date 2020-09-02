HipHop Artist TeXFiles Drops Steamy New Track, Euphoria
Euphoria Available Now on All Major PlatformsLOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, September 2, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- TeXFiles, rising rapper and hip-hop artist, releases his first single of the year, “Euphoria.”The new track comes after the release of “Do What I Want,” and TeXFiles plans to release a few more singles before the year is over.
“Euphoria” is an upbeat, high-energy hip-hop song with a complimenting message full of positive vibes. The uplifting message is about being content where you’re at and with what you’re given. In a year where a lot went wrong, TeXFiles chooses to look at the positives, while pairing a cool falsetto and unique backbeat.
“I wanted to create something new and fresh that I feel was missing at the moment. I want people to listen to this song for inspiration and let the listener know that as long as you have life, a loving family and great health, that’s all you need. It’s about being more appreciative for what you have,” says TeXFiles.
It’s safe to say TeXFiles’ latest project is out of this world!
“Euphoria” is available now on all major platforms. To keep up with TeXFiles, check him out on Instagram.
About TeXFiles
TeXFiles is a Jamaican-Canadian hip-hop artist based in Brampton, Ontario, Canada. His artist name is a nod to the iconic sci-fi TV series The X-Files, and refers to his intentions to be different and “out of this world.” Originally from Kingston, TeXFiles first began making music in 2014 after going to a studio session with his cousin. Quickly after that experience, he found himself falling in love with the art form and with the ritual of going to the studio. He started making music on his own and building up a respectable and growing fanbase. TeXFiles loves the creativity music gives him, along with the therapeutic value. He has previously released a self-titled EP and numerous mixtapes under the previous name Joe TeX.
