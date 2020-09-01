AFWERX Announces Intrepid Networks Among Top Selected Teams Across the Globe Vying to Build the Base of the Future
We appreciate the outstanding opportunity provided by AFWERX and are proud to be part of the vision for future Base Security and Defense with our Intrepid Response platform,”ORLANDO, FL, USA, September 1, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- AFWERX, the catalyst for fostering innovation within the U.S. Air Force, announced Intrepid Networks as one of the top 92 participating teams selected from across the globe competing to build the Base of the Future Challenge.
Dr. Annita Nerses, VP of Defense & Intelligence Missions.
The AFWERX Challenge is centered around six topics - Base Security, Installation Resilience, Leveraging Technology for Operational Effectiveness, Reverse Engineering, Culture of Innovation, and Airman and Family Wellbeing. The proposals selected to advance represent innovative solutions ranging from new base security technology and VR training modules to virtual assistants and apps designed for wellness and leadership development.
Located in Orlando, FL, Intrepid Networks is competing in the Base Security & Defense Challenge alongside a diverse group of teams - originating from the vast regions of North America, Europe, Australia and other allied countries – that represent entrepreneurial startups, small businesses, large enterprises, academic institutions and research labs all vying to build the Base of the Future and modernize the Department of Defense.
“The AFWERX Base of the Future Challenge is critical to our mission of increasing collaboration between large businesses and entrepreneurs to accelerate solutions for the Air Force,” stated Mark Rowland of AFWERX. “On behalf of AFWERX and the Department of Defense, we congratulate the teams advancing to the next phase. Their contributions are invaluable and have the potential to create game-changing results across the Air Force enterprise.”
The Base Security & Defense Challenge focuses on ways the U.S. Air Force utilizes the building and restoration of new installations to examine and improve the existing security and defense systems that protect the people and critical resources on them. Air Force bases have large perimeters that require safeguarding from active shooters, explosives, cyber risks, and many other potential threats. To improve and modernize installation security and defense, this Challenge called for solutions to help the Department of Defense construct an agile, swift and responsive Base of the Future.
The Intrepid Response mobile and web-based software platform provides unparalleled capability for Defense and civilian public safety organizations to efficiently and effectively communicate, collaborate, and coordinate for Base Security and Defense operations. Intrepid Response is a simple-to-use application that integrates voice and data for real-time situational awareness over a common operating picture at the edge, integrating with sensors and strategic layer command and control systems. It is deployed within hundreds of organizations today and is the only solution of its kind that has achieved FirstNet certification.
“We are both humbled and honored to be selected for the final round of the AFWREX competition and to be able to serve those who serve our nation,” said Jason Winslow, VP of Business Development.
The AFWERX Fusion 2020 Showcase recently featured 370 of the participating teams selected from a record breaking 1,500+ submissions received for the Base of the Future Challenge. Throughout the event teams pitched their solutions to a panel of subject matter experts from the relevant sectors of the Air Force. The top 92 selections were identified and invited to further engage with the Air Force during the week of August 31 with the hope of obtaining contracts. For a complete list of participating teams visit fusion.afwerxshowcase.com/.
The Base of the Future theme was inspired by Tyndall Air Force Base in Florida, which was decimated by Hurricane Michael, a Category 5 storm that occurred in 2018. For decades, Tyndall had been home to many generations of Airmen and their families. In the storm's aftermath, nearly 500 buildings were destroyed or damaged beyond repair. Fortunately, Congress approved a $3 billion military construction rebuild program, sparking hope that Tyndall would re-emerge stronger than ever before. The aspirational initiative seeks to create a robust installation that will become a universal symbol of innovation and excellence that can scale across the U.S. Air Force. To learn more about the Base of the Future Challenges, click here.
ABOUT Intrepid Networks
Intrepid Networks, a leader in critical operational support to both government and commercial organizations so that team members can instantaneously communicate, collaborate, and coordinate. Intrepid Networks provide both standard products for mission and business-critical operations and custom development for government agencies, including unique software applications, embedded firmware design, and low-cost communication hardware.
ABOUT AFWERX
Established in 2017, AFWERX is a product of the U.S. Air Force, directly envisioned by former Secretary of the Air Force Heather Wilson. Her vision of AFWERX — to solve some of the toughest challenges that the Air Force faces through innovation and collaboration amongst our nation’s top subject matter experts. AFWERX serves as a catalyst to unleash new approaches for the warfighter through a growing ecosystem of innovators. AFWERX and the U.S. Air Force are committed to exploring viable solutions and partnerships to further strengthen the Air Force, which could lead to additional prototyping, R&D, and follow-on production contracts.
