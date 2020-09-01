Lyrics Born & Afrolicious to Headline 3rd Bay Area Cruise-In Concert on 10/10/2020 at The Solano County Fairgrounds
Tickets on sale TODAY 9/1 for for The Dance Party of the Apocalypse: Mr. Hat Presents Lyrics Born and Afrolicious with The Mad Alchemy Liquid Lightshow.
People need fun, and some of us feel that live music is essential. Cruise-In Concerts were created as a safe alternative to social gatherings that don't take necessary precautions to stop the spread.”VALLEJO, CA, UNITED STATES, September 1, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Tickets drop TODAY at 4:20 pm for The Dance Party of the Apocalypse: Mr. Hat Presents Lyrics Born and Afrolicious with The Mad Alchemy Liquid Lightshow on 10/10/2020 at the Solano County Fairgrounds, from 7-11 pm. This socially distant, drive-in event is ALL AGES and car passes start at $99. Hotel packages and very limited Gold Circle Passes are available.
TICKETS AND INFO: MRHATPRESENTS.com
Event Page: www.facebook.com/events/333331111195041/
Lyrics Born is Bay Area Hip-Hop Royalty. As the first Asian-American to release a greatest hits compilation, he’s pumped out multiple smash singles throughout his career. From “Callin’ Out” and “I Like It, I Love It” to “I Changed My Mind” and "Coulda Woulda Shoulda" his material has always retained a musically eclectic feel.
The self-proclaimed “funkiest rapper alive” carries on his tradition of weaving funk and soul into classic, boom-bap Hip Hop on Quite A Life. Without the influence of icons like James Brown, George Clinton, Bootsy Collins and Zapp & Roger LB admits he wouldn’t be who he is today. Coupled with his love of rap pioneers such as KRS-One, Rakim and Snoop Dogg, LB’s music is the perfect Hip Hop and funk-flavored gumbo.
For live shows, LB brings a full band to “keep it all the way funky” for his audience. Coupled with wife/singer Joyo Velarde’s powerful voice, the unrelenting energy of his performances electrify every crowd.
Afrolicious is a Bay Area phenomenon. Born out of an eight year-long club night residency at the Elbo Room in San Francisco, the project evolved into an exciting live band performing at top-tier venues and festivals. The Afrolicious sound is eclectic, electric, and funky. It relentlessly grabs hold of the audience and pulls them onto the dance floor. Mixing African, Latin, and percussive rhythms with electronic breaks, club beat, sand heavy bass drops, an Afrolicious show is a non-stop dancing frenzy.
As with every Mr. Hat Cruise-In Concert, you may listen in your car via FM radio or you may dance or sit outside on the drivers side in your 15x20' private area, so long as you mask up.
CRUISE-IN CONCERT SCHEDULE:
9/12 The California Honeydrops
9/26 Jerry's Middle Finger
10/10: Lyrics Born & Afrolicious
10/24: TBA
10/31: TBA
All shows feature the Mad Alchemy Liquid Lightshow, projecting an inter-dimensional portal of moving light upon a star gate above the band. All shows 7-11 pm at the Solano County Fairgrounds, all ages, limit 4 adults per car. Don't worry about the President, he can't stop us now!
Mr. Hat is committed to finding safe ways to have fun and to enjoy live music during this pandemic. Human beings need fun, and some of us feel that live music is essential. By offering safe alternatives to social gatherings that don’t take necessary precautions to stop the spread, Mr. Hat Presents is doing our part to overcome this threat to humanity and facilitate a return to “normal” concerts and festivals, like the rest of the world is already doing.
This event is sponsored by Hella Dank, a small family owned Bay Area company that makes solventless ice water hash with no chemicals, from cannabis grown in living soil. They are committed to supporting sustainability for the environment, prosperity for the farmer, and in turn, well-being for the consumer. Please give them a like and check them out at helladank.co
Thank you for supporting live music in the Bay Area! Please mask up, wash your hands, don't share that joint and stay kind while we navigate this pandemic.
Lyrics Born, "Callin' Out"