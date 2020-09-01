Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Pou-Cryan Bill Expanding Access to Professional/Occupational Licenses Now Law

Trenton – Senator Nellie Pou and Senator Joe Cryan issued the following statements after Governor Phil Murphy signed into law their legislation expanding access to professional and occupational licenses:

“In the midst of the pandemic our state extended emergency licenses to qualified men and women that call New Jersey home but have not been able to work due to their immigration status,” said Senator Pou (D-Passaic/Bergen). “These frontline workers stepped up when our state needed them the most, and they should be able to take their exam and be licensed professionals, regardless of their immigration status, even after we defeat the virus.”

“This will help remove barriers that limit the ability of trained professionals to perform jobs they are qualified for,” said Senator Cryan (D-Union). “They can make important professional and economic contributions to the communities they live and work in. For example, there are an estimated 6,000 immigrants with nursing degrees who are ready and willing to help provide critically-needed medical care during the public health crisis. We should welcome their service.”

Under the law, S-2455, lawful presence in the United States would not be required to obtain a professional or occupational license, if an applicant meets all the other requirements for licensure.

