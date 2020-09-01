Pacific Service Credit Union Recognized for Outstanding Charity Efforts
San Francisco Business Times ranks Pacific Service Credit Union 83rd in Bay Area for corporate philanthropySAN FRANCISCO, CA, UNITED STATES, September 1, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Concord, CA August, 2020 - Pacific Service Credit Union, a full-service financial institution serving several counties throughout California, has been selected as the 83rd ranked corporate philanthropist for 2020 according to the annual Top 100 Bay Area Corporate Philanthropist list released today by the San Francisco Business Times. The publication showcases Bay Area companies that demonstrate exemplary charitable work in their respective communities. The full list was announced and celebrated on July 31, 2020 at a virtual Corporate Philanthropy Awards and Summit hosted by the San Francisco Business Times.
Pacific Service Credit Union provides charitable donations to local, non-profit organizations that support enriching and strengthening the lives of members in the communities they serve. The credit union is amongst a handful of bay area companies that donate more than 2% of their net earnings to charitable organizations. Throughout the year, Pacific Service Credit Union donates approximately $175,000 annually to various 501(c)(3) organizations concentrating on services for children, education, health and human services, and disaster relief.
About Pacific Service Credit Union
Pacific Service Credit Union is a not-for-profit credit union committed to strengthening the financial lives of its more than 65,000 members through trustworthy practices, superior products and exceptional service. Founded in 1936 by employees of Pacific Gas & Electric Company, it is a full-service credit union with assets over $1.2 billion and a field of membership that incorporates 12 Northern California counties. Bauer Financial, a third-party firm that analyzes the financial health of banks and credit unions, consistently awards Pacific Service Credit Union its highest 5-Star rating. The credit union boasts a talented, cohesive leadership team with an average of more than 11-years of service; and was named as a Top Workplace in the Bay Area in 2019 and 2020. For more information, visit: https://www.pacificservice.org.
