Press Advisory: State Auditor Julie Blaha to Release 2019 Asset Forfeiture Report -- For September 2, 2020

For Immediate Release For Wednesday, September 2, 2020 10:00 AM

Contact: Donald McFarland Phone: 651-236-0494

Saint Paul, MN – On Wednesday, September 2, 2020, State Auditor will release the 2019 Asset Forfeitures Report via a Zoom press conference. This report provides accountability and transparency for the system of asset forfeitures pursued under Minnesota statutes.

“The data shows that when we look at the impact of forfeitures at the individual level, the big story is in the small numbers,” said Auditor Blaha.

Who: State Auditor Julie Blaha, OSA Government Information Director Kathy Docter, OSA Research Analyst John Jernberg, & OSA Research Analyst Christy John

What: Release of 2019 Asset Forfeitures Report

When: Wednesday, September 2, 2020 at 10:00am

Where: Join Zoom Meeting here Join by phone: 1 (312) 626-6799 Meeting ID: 892 3633 8251 Passcode: 296586

xxx

The Office of the State Auditor is the constitutional office that oversees nearly $40 billion in local government finances for Minnesota taxpayers. The Office of the State Auditor helps to ensure financial integrity and accountability in local government financial activities. Julie Blaha is Minnesota’s 19th State Auditor. Follow us on Twitter @MNStateAuditor.