Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 888 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 183,223 in the last 365 days.

Zero-interest loans offered to Kenosha businesses for clean-up, restoration and repairs

Kenosha businesses that suffered damage from civil unrest in the past week can apply for up to $20,000 in loan funds to help cover the costs of clean-up, restoration and repairs.

The loans, which were announced by Governor Evers on Sept. 1, are funded through WEDC’s Disaster Recovery Microloan Program and will be administered by the Kenosha Area Business Alliance. The zero-interest loans will have a two-year repayment period, with the first payment deferred for at least six months.

Learn more about the Disaster Recovery Microloans and how affected businesses can apply.

You just read:

Zero-interest loans offered to Kenosha businesses for clean-up, restoration and repairs

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.