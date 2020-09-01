Zero-interest loans offered to Kenosha businesses for clean-up, restoration and repairs

Kenosha businesses that suffered damage from civil unrest in the past week can apply for up to $20,000 in loan funds to help cover the costs of clean-up, restoration and repairs.

The loans, which were announced by Governor Evers on Sept. 1, are funded through WEDC’s Disaster Recovery Microloan Program and will be administered by the Kenosha Area Business Alliance. The zero-interest loans will have a two-year repayment period, with the first payment deferred for at least six months.

Learn more about the Disaster Recovery Microloans and how affected businesses can apply.