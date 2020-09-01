Wyoming player wins $1,000 a day for life from Lucky for Life®

September 1, 2020

WyoLotto announced today the first ever grand prize winner of the Lucky for Life game. The winning ticket was sold at the Maverik in Afton, Wyo. Players should get out their tickets and check their numbers at wyolotto.com.

“We are very excited to hear from this winner,” said WyoLotto CEO Jon Clontz. “This is a game of a lifetime, and this winner will definitely experience a life changing moment,” he added.

WyoLotto added the game in December of 2016 to offer players a game with a different prize structure. Instead of a rolling jackpot, winners have a chance every Monday and Thursday to win the grand prize of $1,000 per day for life. Other prizes include $25,000 a year for life, $5,000 and more cash prizes.

“Once the winner comes forward, they will have the option to take $1,000 a day for life or the cash payout of $5.75 million,” said Clontz.

Including the win from Aug. 31, more than 680,000 WyoLotto Lucky for Life players have taken home $12.1 million since December of 2016.