Ausenco welcomes Alexandra Almenara as new Vice President, Environment & Sustainability in South America

Alexandra Almenara, Ausenco's new VP, Environment & Sustainability for South America

The mining industry has the opportunity to create meaningful change in communities. I look forward to working with clients to design and implement best practices in sustainable, inclusive ways.” — Alexandra Almenara

LIMA, PERU, September 2, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Ausenco is pleased to announce the appointment of Alexandra Almenara as Vice President, Environment & Sustainability, South America.

In this role, Alexandra will be instrumental in growing Ausenco’s Environmental, Social and Governance services, helping us ensure the careful use of global resources while supporting sustainable growth and balanced development.

Alexandra brings over 18 years of experience in environmental consulting and corporate social responsibility to Ausenco. Most recently, she held the role of Vice President, Mining and General Manager of SNC Lavalin (Peru), where she developed the Environment and Social team. Alexandra is also the Co-founder and President of Women in Mining, Peru Chapter.

“Ausenco’s full life cycle solutions allow clients in South America and globally to meet today’s stringent environmental, social and governance demands. With Alexandra joining us, we are excited to continue to expand and shape our service offerings, develop innovative environmental solutions, and help clients build positive, long-term relationships with their stakeholders," says Chris King-Sidney, President Global Consulting.

About Ausenco:

Ausenco is a global company redefining what’s possible. Our team is based across 26 offices in 14 countries, with projects in over 80 locations worldwide. Combining our deep technical expertise with a 30-year track record, we deliver innovative, value-add consulting studies, project delivery, asset operations and maintenance solutions to the mining & metals, oil & gas and industrial sectors. We find a better way. www.ausenco.com