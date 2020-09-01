Saquon Barkley, New YorK Giants Running Back, Gets Personal Nike Logo Turned into 18-karat White Gold Jewelry Piece

Saquon Barkley's Personal Nike Logo Jewelry Piece

The Barkley logo, a lightning bolt fused with the running back's initials, underscores his speed & power to remind people that there is a superhero in everyone.

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, September 1, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Saquon Barkley, New York Giants running back, approves of his personal Nike logo, which he converted last November into a new collection of apparel. The love of Barkley for the logo seems to have a new meaning, with the jeweler Leo Frost customizing a chain of diamonds.

In a video released on Frost's Instagram account on Thursday, the Barkley logo, a lightning bolt fused with the star running back initials, underscoring his speed and power to remind people that there is "a superhero in everyone," as Nike said through the original logo release, is shown, sparkling and shining.

Barkley wanted to "treat himself before the start of the new season," according to TMZ Sports. Barkley's piece contains 18-karat white gold and a high quality VVS (very, very slightly) diamonds.

The 5-foot-11, 233-pounder hopes to build off an injury-slightly altered 2019 season. Barkley missed three games at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa , Florida due to his high right ankle sprain that he got on Sept. 22 during the Giants' 32-21 win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Barkley took 217 carriages for 1,003 yards (4.6 average) and six touchdowns, starting in all 13 of the games he played in. By catching 52 passes for 438 yards (8.4 average), and two touchdowns, he added a receiving threat.

With the No. 2 overall pick in the 2018 NFL Draft after the Giants selected the former Penn State star, Barkley exploded with a monstrous season as a rookie. He turned 352 touches (261 carries, 91 receptions) into 2,028 yards from scrimmage (1,307 rushing, 721 receiving) and 15 touchdowns (11 rushing, four receiving) on his way to earning the Associated Press Offensive Rookie of the Year and getting into the Pro Bowl.