Bonnie Cone Leadership Academy Submits Application to Open New Huntersville K-12 Charter School in 2022
Bonnie Cone Leadership Academy submits application to NC State Board of Education seeking approval to open a K-12 tuition-free charter school in Huntersville.HUNTERSVILLE, NC, UNITED STATES , September 1, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Bonnie Cone Leadership Academy (BCLA) submitted an application to the North Carolina State Board of Education seeking approval of opening a K-12 tuition-free public charter school in Huntersville in Fall 2022.
Bonnie Cone Leadership Academy not only plans to meet the needs of families in the growing Huntersville area but will also provide a high school option for 8th-grade graduates of Bonnie Cone Classical Academy (BCCA), a K-8th-grade charter school that opened in Huntersville in Fall 2019.
The support for current Bonnie Cone Classical Academy is overwhelmingly positive, and the school, which has become well regarded in the community, is now on a waitlist. This exciting growth prompted the Board of Directors of Bonnie Cone Classical Academy to submit an application to the State Board of Education to build a future sister school, Bonnie Cone Leadership Academy.
BCLA will provide a full K-12th-grade classical education experience geared toward future success. New families can expect traditional academic practices integrated into a modern, standards-based curriculum using Core Knowledge. BCLA’s curriculum and culture will also have a strong focus on leadership and RAISE virtues (Respect, Accountability, Integrity, Service, and Excellence).
Bonnie Cone Leadership Academy will give students the full high school experience complete with sports and fine arts programs for every interest all in a moral and wholesome environment.
BCLA is currently in the application approval process and has hired a real estate development firm to help identify potential locations.
For more information on Bonnie Cone Leadership Academy, families can visit the BCLA website at bclaschools.org and sign up for the school’s interest list to receive school updates.
