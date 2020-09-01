Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 908 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 183,079 in the last 365 days.

Bonnie Cone Leadership Academy Submits Application to Open New Huntersville K-12 Charter School in 2022

Bonnie Cone Leadership Academy submits application to NC State Board of Education seeking approval to open a K-12 tuition-free charter school in Huntersville.

HUNTERSVILLE, NC, UNITED STATES , September 1, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Bonnie Cone Leadership Academy (BCLA) submitted an application to the North Carolina State Board of Education seeking approval of opening a K-12 tuition-free public charter school in Huntersville in Fall 2022.

Bonnie Cone Leadership Academy not only plans to meet the needs of families in the growing Huntersville area but will also provide a high school option for 8th-grade graduates of Bonnie Cone Classical Academy (BCCA), a K-8th-grade charter school that opened in Huntersville in Fall 2019.

The support for current Bonnie Cone Classical Academy is overwhelmingly positive, and the school, which has become well regarded in the community, is now on a waitlist. This exciting growth prompted the Board of Directors of Bonnie Cone Classical Academy to submit an application to the State Board of Education to build a future sister school, Bonnie Cone Leadership Academy.

BCLA will provide a full K-12th-grade classical education experience geared toward future success. New families can expect traditional academic practices integrated into a modern, standards-based curriculum using Core Knowledge. BCLA’s curriculum and culture will also have a strong focus on leadership and RAISE virtues (Respect, Accountability, Integrity, Service, and Excellence).

Bonnie Cone Leadership Academy will give students the full high school experience complete with sports and fine arts programs for every interest all in a moral and wholesome environment.

BCLA is currently in the application approval process and has hired a real estate development firm to help identify potential locations.

For more information on Bonnie Cone Leadership Academy, families can visit the BCLA website at bclaschools.org and sign up for the school’s interest list to receive school updates.

Mitch Schwab
Charter One
+1 9199086168
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook

You just read:

Bonnie Cone Leadership Academy Submits Application to Open New Huntersville K-12 Charter School in 2022

Distribution channels: Education


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.