Agencies extend comment period on proposed revisions to interagency questions and answers regarding flood insurance

WASHINGTONâ€”Five federal regulatory agencies today announced they will extend the comment period on a proposal to revise the Interagency Questions and Answers Regarding Flood Insurance (Interagency Questions and Answers) until November 3, 2020.

The agencies are extending the comment period because of the extent of the revisions proposed by the agencies and in light of the challenges associated with the COVID-19 pandemic. The extension will allow interested parties additional time to analyze the issues and to prepare comments. The proposed Interagency Questions and Answers, which were issued in July 2020, provide information addressing technical flood insurance-related compliance issues. The previous deadline for comments was September 4, 2020.

The Federal Register notice is attached.