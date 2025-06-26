Federal Reserve Board announces approval of application by Chang Hwa Commercial Bank, Ltd.
June 26, 2025
For release at 4:30 p.m. EDT
The Federal Reserve Board on Thursday announced its approval of the application by Chang Hwa Commercial Bank, Ltd., of Taipei, Taiwan, to upgrade its existing limited state-licensed branch in Los Angeles, California, to a full-service branch.
