Swab-its® Announces the Global Launch of Three New Firearm Cleaning Kits

Brand New Swab-its Firearm Cleaning Kits Swab-its® by Super Brush LLC Rifle firearm cleaning kit

The leader in foam swab technology now offers specialized firearm cleaning kits for the retail marketplace

SPRINGFIELD, MA, UNITED STATES, September 1, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- USA manufacturer Super Brush LLC is proud to announce that Swab-its® specialized retail firearm cleaning kits are available around the globe on its e-commerce website www.swab-its.com and amazon.com.

Swab-its has created three unique firearm cleaning kits that cover the most popular sizes on the market. These unique kits will specifically clean shotguns, rifles, or handguns. Each kit will include precise sized Bore-tips® and Gun-tips® that will help give you the ultimate cleaning of your firearm.

“Swab-its firearm cleaning swabs will replace your old outdated cotton patches and cotton swabs,” said Misty McGinnes, General Manager at Super Brush LLC. “Our foam swabs are lint-free, durable, reusable, and while conceptually simple, they become the tools of choice for all firearm enthusiasts.”

Swab-its three new firearm cleaning kits will provide the consumer with everything that is needed to clean their collection of firearms:

• Shotgun firearm cleaning kit includes: 12ga, 20ga, and 28ga/.50cal Bore-tips along with a package of 9-piece Gun-tips

• Rifle firearm cleaning kit includes: .22cal, .243cal, .30cal, and .40cal Bore-tips along with a package of 9-piece Gun-tips

• Handgun firearm cleaning kit includes: .22cal, .357cal, .40cal, and .45cal Bore-tips along with a package of 9-piece Gun-tips

Swab-its new firearm cleaning kits are available today at www.swab-its.com and www.amazon.com for an MSRP of $19.99.

####

About Super Brush and Swab-its:

Super Brush LLC specializes in the design, development, and manufacturing of foam swabs and applicators. From cosmetic applicators to cleanroom compatible swabs, Super Brush provides industries with technically advanced foam swabs for precision cleaning of laboratory equipment and delicate surfaces, collecting samples, removing excess materials, applying lubricants, solvents, adhesives, topical antiseptics, and a host of other solutions. ISO 13485:2016 certified, FDA registered.

####

About Bore-tips:

Bore-tips® are tough, reusable foam tips engineered for a specific tight bore fit providing 360 contacts with all the lands and grooves of the rifling. No more messing with jags or having to load poor fitting patches to the cleaning rod.

Bore-tips® performs better than patches and offers complete coverage and delivery of cleaning solvents and oils to the firearm. They are both reusable and can be washed, offering a very economical way to keep your firearm clean.

####

About Gun-tips:

Gun-tips® are firearm cleaning foam swabs that are lint-free, washable, and reusable. Gun-tips are made in a range of sizes for cleaning slides, rails, trigger assemblies, crowns, and other hard to reach places. The plastic handles are bendable and will not break or splinter like wooden sticks.

Swab-its®, Bore-tips, and Gun-tips® are trademarks of Super Brush LLC in the United States and/or other countries.

####

For more information, press only:

PR Contact Name: Michael Lecrenski

Phone number: 1.413.543.1442

Email: media@swab-its.com

####

For more information on Product:

Website: https://www.swab-its.com/collections/brand-new-firearm-cleaning-kits-handgun-shotgun-and-rifle-cleaning-kits

