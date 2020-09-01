Governor Carney Requests Federal Disaster Declaration for August Storms

Smyrna – Governor John Carney submitted a formal request yesterday to President Donald Trump, asking for a Presidential Disaster Declaration for the State of Delaware as a result of the severe weather events during the period of August 4, 2020 through August 7, 2020.

In his letter to President Trump, the Governor noted over four days that weather conditions including heavy rain, multiple tornadoes, and damaging winds caused substantial damage throughout the state. The Delaware Emergency Operations Center (EOC) was activated, a State of Emergency was declared, and the Delaware Emergency Operations Plan (DEOP) was enacted.

The request specifically asks the President for a Major Disaster Declaration including Public and Individual Assistance for Kent and New Castle Counties, along with Hazard Mitigation Funding to be made available to all three counties. Governor Carney’s request letter states that total expenditures are expected to be in excess of $6.7-million.

In announcing his request of the President, Governor Carney stated: “On the morning of August 4, 2020, Delaware was impacted by Tropical Storm Isaias, which produced rainfall rates as much as 2 to 3 inches per hour, and rain accumulations of up to 5 inches with sustained winds up to 73 miles per hour. The event produced a new record daily rainfall in Wilmington, DE. In addition, it produced three tornadoes, resulted in multiple road closures, coastal and riverine flooding, a sinkhole, and prolonged power outages.”

On August 17, 2020, DEMA formally requested that the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) participate in a Joint Preliminary Damage Assessment to assess and 8catalog storm impacts. COVID-19 precautions were utilized during the detailed assessment, with much of the damage being viewed by virtually by FEMA. Over the last month, state and local officials surveyed hundreds of structures. The assessment revealed that Kent and New Castle Counties had sustained damages that may qualify for federal assistance.

For more details on the Disaster Declaration process see the attachment Fact Sheet – Declaration Process FY2020.

