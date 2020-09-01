DATCP Releases Data Privacy and Security Report Based on Advisory Committee Recommendations

​​Release Date: September 1, 2020

Media Contact: Ti Gauger, Public Information Officer, (608) 224-5007

Download Press Release

Download Report

Madison – The Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection (DATCP) has released a report on the findings of its Data Privacy and Security Advisory Committee. The committee, which included representatives from government, education, consumer groups, and a variety of business sectors, convened to evaluate the existing state of data privacy and security regulation in Wisconsin and its impact on consumers.

“DATCP is dedicated to serving as a resource as Wisconsin looks to the future of consumer protection," said Lara Sutherlin, Administrator of DATCP's Division of Trade and Consumer Protection. “Data privacy and security are top priorities that affect us all."

Over the course of nine months, the committee listened to presentations by several data privacy and security experts, received public comments, participated in large and small group activities and discussions, and conducted independent research and study. The committee's work unveiled the differences that exist between desired approaches by industry, regulators, and consumers.

In its report, the committee details important information on the current legislative landscape, consumer needs, and regulatory challenges. The report is designed to serve not as a mandate or directive, but as a tool to assist and support lawmakers, regulators, businesses, and all those interested in efforts to improve Wisconsin's data privacy and security.

To review the report, please visit the Data Privacy and Security Advisory Committee webpage.

###

Find more DATCP news in our newsroom, on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.