Rx Destroyer™ Partners with GTC Consulting for DEA Compliance
Total Turnkey Solutions for DEA Compliant Drug DisposalBURLINGTON, WISCONSIN, UNITED STATES, September 1, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Rx Destroyer™ announces their alliance with GTC Consulting, bringing a new level of support for DEA compliant drug disposal systems. GTC Consulting aligns with Rx Destroyer’s commitment to the community, public health and safety.
With the impressive resumes of the leaders of GTC Consulting, this alliance is sure to benefit many companies handling pharmaceuticals, even those facing fines or litigation in relation to pharmaceutical waste disposal. GTC Consulting expands the capabilities of Rx Destroyer™, bringing specialized services with a vast background in DEA drug disposal regulations, law enforcement and pharmaceuticals.
GTC Consulting President and CEO Benjamin Mink says “A collaboration partnership between Rx Destroyer and GTC Consulting simply makes sense. We share the same passion for public health and drug diversion prevention and we market to the same audiences with services that run parallel to one another.”
Mr. Mink is a Subject Matter Expert (SME) on the topics of DEA Compliance and Pharmaceutical Quality, and has provided testimony before the U.S. Congress, on behalf of CBS News Network, and Fortune 500 pharma. Since 2015, Mr. Mink has been a dedicated member of the National Association of Drug Diversion Investigators (NADDI) and the International Healthcare Facility Diversion Association (IHFDA).
“This partnership will help our customers facing complex compliance issues, fines or litigation regarding DEA compliance to drug disposal practices. GTC Consulting will develop drug disposal systems and complete pharmaceutical management programs to get customers compliant and stay compliant” - says Myranda Dallas, managing partner at Rx Destroyer™.
Together, Rx Destroyer™ and GTC Consulting provide turnkey solutions to eliminate drug diversion in facilities, prevent environmental contamination and help facilities avoid fines for non-compliance.
Rx Destroyer™ (https://www.rxdestroyer.com/) provides pharmaceutical waste management solutions with compliance to DEA and EPA regulations. They are committed to saving water, saving lives…One prescription at a time. Contact Myranda Dallas at Rx Destroyer™ at info@rxdestroyer.com or 866-781-4686, for easy drug disposal solutions with full DEA compliance.
GTC Consulting (https://gtcconsults.com/) are experts in providing pharmaceutical businesses, insurance companies, and government entities around the nation with practical and economical solutions to their DEA/FDA/State regulatory, risk, and quality challenges. Contact info@gtcconsults.com or 513-815-8779.
Myranda Dallas
Rx Destroyer™
+1 866-781-4686
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn