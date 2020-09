End of Summer Vacant Land On-Line Auction

Land Ho, Inc. offers investment diversification by facilitating ownership of USA land through its “End of Summer Land Blowout” auction.

SWEDESBORO, NEW JERSEY, UNITED STATES, September 1, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- Land Ho, Inc. announces its End of Summer Land Blowout auction of vacant property — where families can protect and preserve their “nest egg” and have a safe, getaway retreat.Participate in Land Ho’s “End of Summer Land Blowout” auction which ends on Wednesday, September 2nd. Fifty properties across this great nation are featured in this event. Options include large parcels in Texas and Arizona, breathtaking parcels in Nevada, Utah, Florida and California, scenic Washington properties near water, and building lots in a Texas resort community, in Arkansas and in the Upper Peninsula of Michigan. The auction also features magnificent sites in booming New Mexico, in close proximity to the new Facebook Data Facility, Manufacturing Hub and Rail Park. Bidding is easy and only a valid credit card is required to participate.About Land Ho, Inc.:Land Ho, Inc. is America's Premier Land Wholesaler, dedicated to preserving the American Dream by making land ownership a reality. We offer a wide variety of properties across our great nation. If you are interested in purchasing land to diversify your investment portfolio, or for other reasons,. Whether you're looking for building lots, waterfront property, a scenic ranch, wooded campsite, or vast acreage, Land Ho has the right parcels for you at prices you won't believe! We work hard to simplify the land ownership process; from identifying prime properties, all the way through purchasing and conveying land ownership. Own a piece of America!For additional information about Land Ho, contact Brooke Pagano, Public Relations, Land Ho, Inc., at (855) 526-3461 or Info@LandHo.TV.Please visit our website at https://www.LandHo.TV