A New App Helps People Become Micro-influencers In 30 Days
With the pandemic still hitting the job market hard, the SLVR app wants to enable people to make extra income on InstagramHELSINKI, UUSIMAA, FINLAND, September 1, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The new SLVR app wants people who dream about becoming influencers and make a living from it to be able to do so. Fast, and the right way.
The SLVR app is launching now in the US with a unique goal: provide the right learnings and tools to anyone who wants to become a micro-influencer on Instagram so they can succeed.
With the pandemic harshly affecting the job market, people turn to social media to pivot their careers. People who were just sharing content with friends and family are now seeing the benefits of running their own businesses with the help of Instagram.
Instagram is releasing features to facilitate brand-influencer relationships and creators’ payments at an astonishing rate. Businesses are shifting their advertising money towards creating lasting customer relationships. And micro-influencers are their go-to advocates.
Now is the time for anyone with a passion, a talent, a specific skill, or a hobby to start earning while posting.
The SLVR app is an all-in-one tool providing 30 free lessons, easy-to-use-analytics, and personalized features to make posting on Instagram and gaining true followers easy.
SLVR thinks that anyone who wants to become a micro-influencer can do it, and the app alone can enable them to build a solid profile, gain true engagement, and land brand deals rapidly.
The SLVR app takes the user through a 30 free lessons all-around journey where they’ll create a solid, findable profile, they’ll learn how to create a proper growth strategy for their chosen niche, they’ll follow that growth with the simplified SLVR analytic tools, and move on to keep engaged followers while landing their first brand deals. Monetization of an Instagram account is possible with as few as 1000 followers.
The SLVR app is for new moms, aspiring triathletes, shy DIYers, photography enthusiasts, music teachers, meditation consultants, and skincare addicts alike who want to learn how to speak to the right people and get the attention they deserve. Likes will be a start, then followers, eventually brand collaborations, and even full business creation is possible!
Instagram is THE dominant channel for brands to consumer conversation.
According to our recent brand lift study, influencer-produced content can drive as much as 68% more purchase-intent than content produced by brands.
And 49% of people said brand created ads are annoying, whereas 82% are very likely to follow influencer recommendations.
And no, the market isn’t saturated! Brands are betting big on micro-influencers, that’s influencers who have between 1,000 and 100,000 followers. Because they know their audience better, their followers are more engaged with their content, and they simply drive more traffic and sales. People who will be able to talk to a localized crowd will earn more partnership money.
SLVR wants to demystify all the growth strategies necessary to run a successful Instagram account for people to learn a new career and build an extra income.
“We want to encourage people to live from their passion and help those who became specialists in their domain to add value to their expertise, helping them using those skills to create additional income, all through the SLVR app,” says SLVR’s CEO Mikko Perttala.
SLVR APP OVERVIEW
- A free 30-lessons Growth workshop to build an Instagram account from the ground up and learn how to monetize it
- Easy-to-use features simplify the posting strategy, such as the hashtag tool – to find relevant hashtags that will get content found – and a Media Kit generator, a necessary means to connect with brands.
- Simplified data-analytic tools that are paired with the creator’s or business’s account for users to use and boost growth and engagement
Influencers masterclasses: success stories become golden tips
- A curated social media newsfeed
- “The Weekly” – SLVR blog on influencer marketing
- A connected community and direct help from SLVR team –SLVR Coach
- The app is free-to-use and includes in-app purchases such as additional workshops for people who want to deep dive into more Instagram topics, like Monetization (other than brand partnerships), Advanced Growth Methods, How to start a UGC account, and many more.
ABOUT SLVR
SLVR is a Helsinki based startup founded by four social media and influencer marketing professionals who wanted to offer a toolkit to tackle Instagram the right way. So that math professors, make-up artists, aspiring professional photographers, and basketball players alike can all have the same proofed base method to build a solid Instagram profile from the ground up.
“There are too many shady methods online, and we couldn’t find the right resources to drive our clients to, so we created the solution,” explains SLVR’s CEO Mikko Perttala. “The idea for an Instagram how-to app is to meet people where it’s most convenient to them – on their phone – and to offer them resources that are ever-evolving and up-to-date.”
The SLVR app is available worldwide on iOS and Android. The English version is out since June, and newly localized versions in Spanish, French, and Portuguese, are freshly released.
Download from Apple App Store and Google Play: link.slvrapp.com/getslvr
STATS
Influencer Marketing Industry is set to grow to approximately $9.7B in 2020
Nearly 90% of all influencer campaigns include Instagram
45% of influencers receive approximately four proposals for campaigns every month.
65% of consumers discover a new brand or product through an influencer at least once a week
Influencer Marketing Campaigns Earn $6.50 for Every Dollar Spent
68% of marketers say Instagram is the most important social media platform for their campaigns
35% of marketers say influencer marketing has the best return on investment
87% were inspired by an influencer to make a purchase
300% more micro-influencers utilized by large firms than in 2016
