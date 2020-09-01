Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 864 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 182,855 in the last 365 days.

Blazedpath has launched its Partner Program

Blazedpath is a Low-Code Development Platform that allows IT professionals to build complex business applications with almost no hand coding.

FORT LAUDERDALE, FLORIDA, US, September 1, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Blazedpath, the Low-Code Development Platform for IT pros, has launched its Partner Program.

Blazedpath is a Low-Code Development Platform that allows IT professionals to build complex business applications with almost no hand coding. With more than ten visual editors, developers are able to build API Methods, Entity Relationship Models, Business Rules, BFF (Back-end-For-Front-end), Front-End portals, Deployment Environments, and many more components of an enterprise-grade software solution. Blazedpath builds the software with a distributed microservices architecture and deploys to cloud easily.

At Blazedpath we’ve learnt that the digital transformation journey requires flexibility and agility from the business software side, we work hard to smooth the way” said Gustavo Merchan, Managing Director at Blazedpath. “We aspire to fire up creativity applied to the enterprise-grade software creation” he added.

Blazedpath has launched its Partner Program that helps partners to build additional passive income, increase business opportunities, sell professional services, and strengthen long term relationship with their clients.

“We are currently signing partner agreements in North America and Europe with architecture & design consulting companies, software development companies, headhunters & independent consultants who are searching to create new revenue streams”, said Alex Roman, Partner Manager at Blazedpath.

Roman further noted “The first 100 Partners will be named Founder Partners, with a set of exclusive benefits for them”

About Blazedpath

Blazedpath is the Low-Code Development Platform for IT pros. The platform enables small, but skillful, developers’ teams to design, build and deploy complex business software. Developers use a rich set of visual editors to create enterprise-grade large-scale software solutions. Even complex logic can be configured without external hand coding.

Blazedpath platform allows developers to build software based on a distributed microservices architecture. They create microservices and deploy them in the cloud in the technology of their choice. It uses open-standards technologies for easy integration with external systems.

Learn more about Blazedpath and its Partner Program at https://blazedpath.com

Gustavo Merchan
Blazedpath
+1 833-260-2151
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn

You just read:

Blazedpath has launched its Partner Program

Distribution channels: IT Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.