Blazedpath has launched its Partner Program
Blazedpath is a Low-Code Development Platform that allows IT professionals to build complex business applications with almost no hand coding.FORT LAUDERDALE, FLORIDA, US, September 1, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Blazedpath, the Low-Code Development Platform for IT pros, has launched its Partner Program.
Blazedpath is a Low-Code Development Platform that allows IT professionals to build complex business applications with almost no hand coding. With more than ten visual editors, developers are able to build API Methods, Entity Relationship Models, Business Rules, BFF (Back-end-For-Front-end), Front-End portals, Deployment Environments, and many more components of an enterprise-grade software solution. Blazedpath builds the software with a distributed microservices architecture and deploys to cloud easily.
“At Blazedpath we’ve learnt that the digital transformation journey requires flexibility and agility from the business software side, we work hard to smooth the way” said Gustavo Merchan, Managing Director at Blazedpath. “We aspire to fire up creativity applied to the enterprise-grade software creation” he added.
Blazedpath has launched its Partner Program that helps partners to build additional passive income, increase business opportunities, sell professional services, and strengthen long term relationship with their clients.
“We are currently signing partner agreements in North America and Europe with architecture & design consulting companies, software development companies, headhunters & independent consultants who are searching to create new revenue streams”, said Alex Roman, Partner Manager at Blazedpath.
Roman further noted “The first 100 Partners will be named Founder Partners, with a set of exclusive benefits for them”
About Blazedpath
Learn more about Blazedpath and its Partner Program at https://blazedpath.com
