LogicalDOCs Latest Update Allows Users to Share Files
The ShareFile feature is available with the latest LogicalDOC update for easy file sharing between applications facilitating many usersCARPI, ITALY, September 2, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- LogicalDOC is pleased to announce its new feature, the ShareFile with its latest 8.5.1 update of the Enterprise Document Management Software. The new ShareFile feature is the most important inclusion in the document management system because of the ShareFile API v3 compatibility. The highlight of this feature is that users will now be able to share and exchange files between the applications. Other benefits of the feature include ease of document management along with information access resulting in cost efficiency and productivity.
The LogicalDOC 8.5.1 update has not only integrated ShareFile with the Document Management System but also has improvements in the WorkFlow system. The WorkFlow system has been added with an automation tool for handling task completion.
To access the ShareFile feature, users will first have to select a file and navigate to the tools menu. When using the ShareFile feature for the first time, users are required to configure the ShareFile API in their accounts and authorize LogicalDOC properly. The ShareFiel feature works in three steps, authorize. export and import.
Document management may not seem to be a great deal and is commonly disregarded yet documents are essential for any and each association. Understanding this significance, the requirement for having a document management system set off LogicalDOC to make one. LogicalDOC is a worldwide programming organization that takes a shot at Enterprise Document Management Software. LogicalDOC accepts that an administration framework will make working with documents simple and smooth inevitably sparing information recovery time structure extended periods of time to a couple of moments making work effective and beneficial. The second thing that a document management system encourages with is shared access and that excessively regardless of area. Aside from this, document management systems are a paperless arrangement ignoring the production of paper documents.
About LogicalDOC
Established in 2006, LogicalDOC is a global organization intending to handle Enterprise Document Management needs extending over a wide area of upward business sectors universally. LogicalDOC helps organizations to team up on, search, and deal with all the documents on which they and their business rely upon a regular routine. With innovation, LogicalDOC guarantees its customers with extraordinary cost-cutting each year. The LogicalDOC improvement model depends on the laws of present-day programming designing: network qualities, commitment to quality principles, business-accommodating practices, and exceptional performance.
Stefano Rigoni
LogicalDOC
+39 059 597 0906
email us here
EXCHANGE FILES BETWEEN LOGICALDOC AND SHAREFILE