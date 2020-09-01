Westminster Barracks / DUI-Refusal

VSP News Release-Incident

CASE#: 20B104077

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Thomas Roach

STATION: Westminster

CONTACT#:(802)722-4600

DATE/TIME: September 1, 2020, at 2355 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Grace Cottage Hospital, Townshend (Windham County) Vermont

VIOLATION: DUI #1

ACCUSED: Cory J. Nichols

AGE:48

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Ballston Lake, NY

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT :

On this date and time, Vermont State Police received a call from medical staff at Grace Cottage Hospital, located at 185 Grafton Road in the Town of Townshend (Windham County) Vermont, reporting suspicious behavior. Medical Staff advised Vermont State Police that they received a call from an unknown woman stating that her husband was in their parking lot and possibly going through a mental health crisis. Medial Staff checked the parking lot and observed the vehicle in question.

Vermont State Police arrived on scene and made contact with 48-year-old Cory J. Nichols inside his New York State registered vehicle. An investigation determined that Nichols had been drinking and was subsequently arrested for suspicion of driving under the influence. Nichols was transported to the Westminster Barracks for processing.

Nichols was later released with a criminal citation and is scheduled to appear in Vermont Superior Court, Windham Criminal Division, on September 22, 2020, at 1330 hours to answer to the above charge.

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

Trooper Thomas Roach

Vermont State Police-Westminster Barracks

1330 Westminster Heights Road

Putney, VT 05346

(802) 722-4600

(802) 722-4690 (FAX)