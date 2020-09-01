St. Johnsbury Barracks / Motor Vehicle Crash
NEWS RELEASE
MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH
CASE#: 20A404503
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Evan Johnson
STATION: St. Johnsbury
CONTACT#: 802-748-3111
DATE/TIME: 8/31/2020 at approximately 1817 hours
STREET: I91 Southbound
TOWN: St. Johnsbury
LANDMARK AND/OR CROSS STREETS: Exit 22
INTERSTATE MILE MARKER: MM 132
WEATHER: Clear
ROAD CONDITIONS: Dry
VEHICLE #1
OPERATOR: Brenden Davis
AGE: 29
SEAT BELT? N
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Wells River, VT
VEHICLE YEAR: 2011
VEHICLE MAKE: Dodge
VEHICLE MODEL: Caliber
DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: Totaled
INJURIES: Minor, non-life threatening
HOSPITAL: Northeast Vermont Regional Hospital
SUMMARY OF CRASH:
On the above date and time, Troopers from the St. Johnsbury barracks responded to a single motor vehicle crash on Interstate 91 in the Southbound lanes. The operator, Brenden Davis (29) of Ryegate, veered off the left side of the highway due to being distracted. The vehicle then struck a guard rail and came to rest in the grass median. Both the guard rail and the vehicle sustained heavy damage. Davis was transported to NVRH with non-life threatening injuries.
Vermont Civil Violation Complaint T23 VSA 676, 800(c)
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of
the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.