St. Johnsbury Barracks / Motor Vehicle Crash

NEWS RELEASE

MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH

CASE#: 20A404503

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Evan Johnson

STATION: St. Johnsbury

CONTACT#: 802-748-3111

DATE/TIME: 8/31/2020 at approximately 1817 hours

STREET: I91 Southbound

TOWN: St. Johnsbury

LANDMARK AND/OR CROSS STREETS: Exit 22

INTERSTATE MILE MARKER: MM 132

WEATHER: Clear

ROAD CONDITIONS: Dry

VEHICLE #1

OPERATOR: Brenden Davis

AGE: 29

SEAT BELT? N

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Wells River, VT

VEHICLE YEAR: 2011

VEHICLE MAKE: Dodge

VEHICLE MODEL: Caliber

DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: Totaled

INJURIES: Minor, non-life threatening

HOSPITAL: Northeast Vermont Regional Hospital

SUMMARY OF CRASH:

On the above date and time, Troopers from the St. Johnsbury barracks responded to a single motor vehicle crash on Interstate 91 in the Southbound lanes. The operator, Brenden Davis (29) of Ryegate, veered off the left side of the highway due to being distracted. The vehicle then struck a guard rail and came to rest in the grass median. Both the guard rail and the vehicle sustained heavy damage. Davis was transported to NVRH with non-life threatening injuries.

Vermont Civil Violation Complaint T23 VSA 676, 800(c)

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.