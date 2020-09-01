Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 802 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 182,562 in the last 365 days.

St. Johnsbury Barracks / Motor Vehicle Crash

NEWS RELEASE

MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH

 

CASE#:  20A404503                                    

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Evan Johnson

STATION: St. Johnsbury                             

CONTACT#: 802-748-3111

 

DATE/TIME: 8/31/2020 at approximately 1817 hours

STREET:  I91 Southbound

TOWN: St. Johnsbury

LANDMARK AND/OR CROSS STREETS: Exit 22

INTERSTATE MILE MARKER:  MM 132

WEATHER: Clear             

ROAD CONDITIONS: Dry

 

VEHICLE #1

OPERATOR: Brenden Davis         

AGE:  29   

SEAT BELT? N

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Wells River, VT

 

VEHICLE YEAR:  2011

VEHICLE MAKE:  Dodge

VEHICLE MODEL:  Caliber

DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1:  Totaled

INJURIES:  Minor, non-life threatening

HOSPITAL: Northeast Vermont Regional Hospital

 

 

SUMMARY OF CRASH:

 

On the above date and time, Troopers from the St. Johnsbury barracks responded to a single motor vehicle crash on Interstate 91 in the Southbound lanes.  The operator, Brenden Davis (29) of Ryegate, veered off the left side of the highway due to being distracted.  The vehicle then struck a guard rail and came to rest in the grass median.  Both the guard rail and the vehicle sustained heavy damage.  Davis was transported to NVRH with non-life threatening injuries.

 

 

Vermont Civil Violation Complaint  T23 VSA 676, 800(c)

 

 

*Please note:  court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

 

 

You just read:

St. Johnsbury Barracks / Motor Vehicle Crash

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.