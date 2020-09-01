Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
AG Kaul Statement on the Special Session

MADISON, Wis. – Wisconsin Attorney General Josh Kaul today released the following statement regarding the immediate adjournment of Governor Evers’ Special Session of the Legislature on the Use of Force by Law Enforcement.

 

“In immediately adjourning today’s special session, Republicans in the state legislature have once again refused to address a critical issue and failed to lead,” said Attorney General Kaul.

 

“It’s been four and a half months since the state legislature passed a bill. It shouldn’t be too much to ask that the legislature at least hold public hearings on criminal justice reform proposals this year so that legislators can hear from Wisconsinites in a public forum.

 

“There’s no reason we should have to wait until 2021 for Republicans in the state legislature to resume doing their jobs.”

