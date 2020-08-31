Department of Health Provides Update on COVID-19, 521 Positives Bring Statewide Total to 134,025

Harrisburg, PA - The Pennsylvania Department of Health today confirmed as of 12:00 a.m., August 31, that there are 521 additional positive cases of COVID-19, bringing the statewide total to 134,025 All 67 counties in Pennsylvania have cases of COVID-19.

The number of tests administered within the last 7 days between August 24 and August 30 is 159,917 with 4,456 positive cases. There were 22,467 test results reported to the department through 10 p.m., August 30. These results represent the total number of tests administered.

There are 7,673 total deaths attributed to COVID-19. No new deaths were reported. County-specific information and a statewide map are available on the COVID-19 Data Dashboard.

“The mitigation efforts in place now are essential as we protect our most vulnerable Pennsylvanians, including our children as they start school and our loved ones in long-term care facilities,” Secretary of Health Dr. Rachel Levine said. “Wearing a mask, practicing social distancing, and following the requirements set forth in the orders for bars and restaurants, gatherings, and telework will help keep our case counts low. We know that the cases in schools and in facilities such as nursing homes are often a reflection of the spread of the virus in the local community. Together, as Pennsylvanians, we each have a part to play in working to ensure that cases of COVID-19 remain low.”

Mask-wearing is required in all businesses and whenever leaving home. Consistent mask-wearing is critical to preventing the spread of COVID-19.

Beginning August 29, the department began publishing COVID-19 case counts using the updated standardized case definition for COVID-19 from the Council of State and Territorial Epidemiologists. This revised case definition updates criteria for case identification and case classification based on the continued evolution of the COVID-19 pandemic. It updates probable case classifications and adds suspect case classifications. The definition for confirmed cases using a positive PCR test has not changed. Viral antigen tests, which identify people who are likely currently infected, will now be considered a probable case, even if the individual has no symptoms or exposure history. Persons with a positive antibody (serology) test, moving forward, will no longer be considered a probable case. However, cases previously counted as probable cases, using the prior national case definition, will remain counted as probable cases.

There are 10 cases who have a positive viral antigen test and are considered probable cases and 646 patients who have a positive serology test and either COVID-19 symptoms or a high-risk exposure.

There are 1,524,195 patients who have tested negative to date. Of the patients who have tested positive to date the age breakdown is as follows:

1% are ages 0-4;

Nearly 2% are ages 5-12;

Nearly 4% are ages 13-18;

Nearly 10% are ages 19-24;

Nearly 38% are ages 25-49;

Nearly 23% are ages 50-64; and

Approximately 23% are ages 65 or older.

Most of the patients hospitalized are ages 25-49, and most of the deaths have occurred in patients 65 or older. More data is available here.

The department is seeing significant increases in the number of COVID-19 cases among younger age groups, particularly 19 to 24-year-olds. An alert was sent to healthcare providers about the changing COVID-19 case demographics, as there are more cases in younger age groups than in those 50-64 and 65+. The following regions saw significant increases among 19 to 24-year-olds in each month from April to present in August:

SE – Nearly 5 percent of cases in April to nearly 19 percent of cases so far in August;

NC – Approximately 7 percent of cases in April to approximately 24 percent of cases so far in August;

NE – 6 percent of cases in April to nearly 20 percent of cases so far in August;

SW – Approximately 5 percent of cases in April to nearly 13 percent of cases so far in August;

SC – Approximately 7 percent of cases in April to nearly 14 percent of cases so far in August; and

NW – Nearly 7 percent of cases in April to nearly 11 percent of cases so far in August.

In nursing and personal care homes, there are 21,034 resident cases of COVID-19, and 4,498 cases among employees, for a total of 25,532 at 929 distinct facilities in 61 counties. Out of our total deaths, 5,189 have occurred in residents from nursing or personal care facilities. A county breakdown can be found here.

Approximately 9,627 of our total cases are among health care workers.

For the latest information for individuals, families, businesses and schools, visit “Responding to COVID-19” on pa.gov.

Currently, all 67 counties are in the green phase of reopening.

Statewide – The Wolf Administration has since noon, August 30:

The Wolf Administration stresses the role Pennsylvanians play in helping to reduce the spread of COVID-19:

Wash your hands with soap and water for at least 20 seconds or use hand sanitizer if soap and water are not available.

Cover any coughs or sneezes with your elbow, not your hands.

Clean surfaces frequently.

Stay home to avoid spreading COVID-19, especially if you are unwell.

If you must go out, you are required to wear a mask when in a business or where it is difficult to maintain proper social distancing.

