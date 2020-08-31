Education Department Announces Availability of $934K for Food Service Equipment Grants

Harrisburg, PA - The Pennsylvania Department of Education (PDE) announced today the availability of approximately $934,000 in competitive grants for elementary, middle and high schools across the state to purchase new food service equipment for cafeterias.

“Students perform better in school when they have access to regular, nutritious meals,” said Secretary of Education Pedro A. Rivera. “This year will be particularly important for students as their schools adjust to the COVID-19 pandemic. These grants will help schools to upgrade cafeteria equipment and continue to provide the essential meals that students need.”

Funding for the grants is made available through the U.S. Department of Agriculture and is awarded to schools that participate in the National School Lunch Program. These funds allow schools to purchase equipment to serve healthier meals and improve food safety. Schools often use the grants to purchase new refrigerators, freezers, stoves and dishwashers.

Schools must submit their applications through the PDE eGrants system by 4 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 2.

In January, PDE awarded more than $925,000 in food service equipment grants to 72 elementary, middle and high schools.

Since taking office, the Wolf Administration has been on the forefront of the issue of food security and nutrition. During his tenure, Governor Wolf has established the Food Security Partnership, comprised of the secretaries of the departments of Aging, Agriculture, Community and Economic Development, Education, Health, and Human Services; unveiled the commonwealth’s food security plan – Setting the Table: A Blueprint for a Hunger-free PA; and introduced the Governor’s School Breakfast Initiative.

MEDIA CONTACT: Eric Levis - 717-783-9802or elevis@pa.gov

