Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 786 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 182,522 in the last 365 days.

Education Department Announces Availability of $934K for Food Service Equipment Grants

Education Department Announces Availability of $934K for Food Service Equipment Grants

Harrisburg, PA - The Pennsylvania Department of Education (PDE) announced today the availability of approximately $934,000 in competitive grants for elementary, middle and high schools across the state to purchase new food service equipment for cafeterias. 

“Students perform better in school when they have access to regular, nutritious meals,” said Secretary of Education Pedro A. Rivera. “This year will be particularly important for students as their schools adjust to the COVID-19 pandemic. These grants will help schools to upgrade cafeteria equipment and continue to provide the essential meals that students need.”

Funding for the grants is made available through the U.S. Department of Agriculture and is awarded to schools that participate in the National School Lunch Program. These funds allow schools to purchase equipment to serve healthier meals and improve food safety. Schools often use the grants to purchase new refrigerators, freezers, stoves and dishwashers.

Schools must submit their applications through the PDE eGrants system by 4 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 2.

In January, PDE awarded more than $925,000 in food service equipment grants to 72 elementary, middle and high schools.

Since taking office, the Wolf Administration has been on the forefront of the issue of food security and nutrition. During his tenure, Governor Wolf has established the Food Security Partnership, comprised of the secretaries of the departments of Aging, Agriculture, Community and Economic Development, Education, Health, and Human Services; unveiled the commonwealth’s food security plan – Setting the Table: A Blueprint for a Hunger-free PA; and introduced the Governor’s School Breakfast Initiative.

For more information about Pennsylvania’s education policies and programs please visit the Department of Education’s website or follow PDE on Facebook, Twitter, or Pinterest

MEDIA CONTACT: Eric Levis - 717-783-9802or elevis@pa.gov

# # #

You just read:

Education Department Announces Availability of $934K for Food Service Equipment Grants

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.