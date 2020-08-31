Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Beach Introduces Bills to Improve Legal Guardianship

Trenton – In an effort to protect children and adults with disabilities, Senator James Beach has introduced a series of bills to increase protections for those in the care of a legal guardian or conservator.

“Legal guardians and conservators protect the health and wellbeing of vulnerable individuals who are unable to care for themselves,” said Senator Beach (D-Burlington/Camden). “We have a responsibility to our state’s children and the disabled community to ensure those in these positions are caring for them properly and that we do not tolerate abuse or neglect of any kind.”

The bills are:

  • S.2876 – Revises and updates the law pertaining to conservatorship to encourage ethical conduct by conservators and to provide stronger protections for conservatees and proposed conservatees.
  • S.2877 – Revises and updates the law pertaining to guardianship to encourage ethical conduct by guardians and to provide stronger protections for wards and proposed wards.
  • S.2878 – Revises certain requirements concerning reported cases of abuse, neglect, or exploitation of a vulnerable adult.
  • S.2879 – Revises requirements concerning disqualification from registration as, and duties of, a professional guardian.
  • S.2880 – Requires residential psychiatric and long-term care facilities to provide certain financial information to facility residents and other individuals.

