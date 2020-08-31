Black Sandy State Park Powerline Project

Recreation News

Mon Aug 31 15:17:08 MDT 2020

(Helena, MT) – Montana State Parks (stateparks.mt.gov) is seeking public comment on a draft Environmental Assessment (EA) for a proposed Black Sandy State Powerline Project located outside of Helena, MT. Comments will be accepted through Friday, September 14, 2020 at 5pm.

NorthWestern Energy seeks to attain an easement from Montana Fish Wildlife and Parks to bore an underground powerline from a transformer located in Black Sandy State Park to the Hauser Dam Road right-of-way. The powerline will supply electricity to a newly constructed automatic gate located at the end of the Hauser Dam Road, which parallels Black Sandy State Park. The gate will enhance security at Hauser Dam.

To view a full copy of the environmental assessment visit stateparks.mt.gov and click “Public Comments & Notices”.

A public comment period will be open for 14 days and comments will be accepted through Friday, September 14th, 2020 at 5pm. To comment visit stateparks.mt.gov and click “Public Comments & Notices” or send email to JTaillie@mt.gov.

The public may also send written comments to: Black Sandy State Park Water Line Project, Attn: John Taillie, 4600 Giant Springs Road, Great Falls, MT 59405.

For questions about the draft EA or the public comment process, contact John Taillie, Regional Park Manager, at (406) 454-5859 or JTaillie@mt.gov.