State Trails Advisory Committee to Hold Fall Meeting

Councils & Committees News

Mon Aug 31 15:30:46 MDT 2020

(Helena, MT) – The Montana State Trails Advisory Committee (STAC) will hold its Fall meeting on Thursday, September 10 from 8:30am to 1:30pm. Due to COVID-19 restrictions, the meeting will be held via Zoom Video Conference.

The committee will advise Montana State Parks staff on many trail-related topics, including FY 2021 Recreational Trails Program criteria updates and the STAC’s role in Montana State Parks’ new grant programs. STAC members represent both motorized and non-motorized trail user groups and provide advice and assistance to Montana State Parks in administering its various grant programs.

To view the meeting agenda, visit: http://stateparks.mt.gov/recreation/recTrailsProgram.html. For more information, contact Carissa Beckwith at Carissa.beckwith@mt.gov.

Montana State Parks’ grant programs provide funding for various activities which support both motorized and non-motorized trails so recreationists can enjoy trails throughout Montana. Depending on the grant program, project types may include trail and trailside facility construction, trail and trailside facility maintenance, winter grooming, and trail-related ethics or education.

