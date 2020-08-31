Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Statement On Covid-19 Case Counts For August 31, 2020

Monday, August 31, 2020 | 02:13pm

NASHVILLE, Tenn. – Today’s COVID-19 case count for Tennessee will include an increase in 1,818 new total cases. Of this number, there are 965 positive cases associated with the South Central Correctional Facility in Wayne County. This report of cases also contributes to the high positivity rate for the day. Additional questions about COVID-19 cases associated with this facility should be directed to the Tennessee Department of Correction. In addition, there has been a disruption in laboratory reporting since Friday that will result in a higher caseload over the next few days. TDH data on COVID-19 cases may be found online at www.tn.gov/health/cedep/ncov.html. The mission of the Tennessee Department of Health is to protect, promote and improve the health and prosperity of people in Tennessee. Learn more about TDH services and programs at www.tn.gov/health. ### This news release can be accessed online at www.tn.gov/health/news.html. Connect with TDH on Facebook, Twitter and LinkedIn @TNDeptofHealth!

