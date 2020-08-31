Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Treasurer Magaziner to Host Financial Empowerment Roundtable

Rhode Island General Treasurer is hosting a virtual meeting of the Financial Empowerment Roundtable on Wednesday, September 2, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. (ET).

The Rhode Island Financial Empowerment Roundtable, which was launched by Treasurer Magaziner in 2017, regularly brings together representatives from government, non-profits, education, businesses, and banking to network and share ideas on how to promote financial education and wellness for Rhode Islanders.

Wednesday's Roundtable will include presentations from United Way of Rhode Island which will brief participants on the Safe Harbor and Housing Now campaign; Dorcas International will lead a discussion on the WeR1 Rhode Island Relief Fund; and the National Association of State Treasurers will provide an update on federal assistance programs.

Meetings of the Financial Empowerment Roundtable are open to the public. To join Wednesday's meeting by computer, you can register at:

attendee.gotowebinar.com/register/7013741102299997196

To join by phone, please dial:

(562) 247-8422 Access code: 436-487-511

