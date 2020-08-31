Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Conduct Board Announces September Disciplinary Hearings

The Ohio Board of Professional Conduct today announced September disciplinary hearings involving attorneys.

If a location is not listed, the hearing will be conducted using video teleconferencing software. To obtain a link to observe a video hearing, contact the staff of the board via email at BOCfilings@bpc.ohio.gov at least one business day prior to the hearing.

Additional case information, including documents, can be viewed and downloaded by clicking on the case number. Hearings may be continued for any reason. Check the online docket to confirm that a hearing will proceed as scheduled.

Unless otherwise noted, all hearings begin at 10 a.m. Hearings may be postponed for good cause at any time. Please contact the board at 614.387.9370 to confirm that a hearing will proceed as scheduled. Additional case information, including case documents, can be viewed and downloaded by clicking on the case number, below.

September 15 Disciplinary Counsel v. Albert Alex Palombaro Case No. 2020-017 Respondent’s counsel: John B. Juhasz, Jr, Youngstown

September 17-18; 9 a.m. start Lorain County Bar Association v. Randolph Richard Roth Case No. 2020-011 Respondent’s counsel: none

September 29-30, October 1 Columbus Bar Association v. Kevin John O’Brien Case No. 2019-027 Respondent’s counsel: Jeffrey A. Catri, Columbus Hearing location:  Thomas J. Moyer Ohio Judicial Center,  65 S. Front Street, Columbus, West Hearing Room 104

