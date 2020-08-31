Giti Tire Promotes Proper Tire Care During National Tire Safety Week
Giti Tire, which markets GT Radial passenger and light truck tires, is providing important tire maintenance tips through social media.RANCHO CUCAMONGA, CA, USA, August 31, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Giti Tire USA today joined the U.S. Tire Manufacturers Association (USTMA) to launch National Tire Safety Week 2020, which will run today through September 6. The 2020 campaign, “Know Your Roll,” is designed to educate consumers about the importance of proper tire care and maintenance, especially during a time when safety has never been more top-of-mind among Americans.
“Today’s tires are marvels of engineering that deliver many attributes, such as dependable traction and long tread life,” said Thomas Okihisa, director of marketing for Giti Tire USA. “But they only work to their fullest potential if they are properly maintained. National Tire Safety Week is designed to inform drivers about critical safety tips such as proper air inflation pressure and how to determine when your tires need replacing.”
Okihisa said Giti Tire USA, which sells a comprehensive line of GT Radial passenger and light truck tires, will support the USTMA campaign with social media messaging during the week.
“As we continue to navigate a new world impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic, tire manufacturers continue to create the smartest and most sustainable technologies that put the safest tires on the road,” said Anne Forristall Luke, president and CEO of USTMA. “National Tire Safety week is an initiative that educates drivers about the critical role they play in maintaining tire safety and ensures they have the information they need to successfully prioritize safety on the road.”
USTMA recommends that drivers check their tire tread depth regularly, their tire pressure monthly, and ensure that their tires are rotated and properly aligned. According to one survey, less than 40% of drivers know how to properly check their tire pressure and one in three drivers don’t know how to tell if their tires are bald – a highly unsafe condition resulting from extreme loss of tire tread. As a result, USTMA also recommends consumers obtain periodic inspections by a tire professional to ensure optimum safety, performance and service life of their tires.
The U.S. Tire Manufacturers Association is the national trade association for tire manufacturers that produce tires in the U.S. Their 13 member companies operate 56 tire-related manufacturing facilities in 17 states and generate over $27 billion in annual sales.
About GT Radial
GT Radial tires have been rolling on American roads for 27 years now. During that time, millions of US drivers have come to appreciate the quality and value of GT Radial passenger, light truck, ultra-high performance, winter and specialty trailer tires.
Many of the GT Radial tires sold in North America are “American engineered” at the company’s technical center in Richburg, SC. A significant portion of the GT Radial tires sold in the US and Canada are manufactured at the Giti plant in Richburg. Beginning operations in 2017, the plant is one of the world’s most advanced tire manufacturing facilities.
GT Radial tires are sold by a comprehensive network of independent tire dealers across North America. For additional GT Radial information, visit www.gtradial.com.
About Giti Tire (pronounced “G-T” tire)
The GT Radial brand is manufactured and marketed by Giti Tire, one of the largest tire companies in the world. Giti Tire Group, (headquartered in Singapore) has been in the tire business since 1951. Giti Tire operates eight manufacturing plants and produces a broad range of tire products, serving major original equipment vehicle manufacturers, auto-service outlets, tire dealers and consumers in more than 130 countries worldwide.
Giti Tire (USA) Ltd., based in Rancho Cucamonga, CA, is the sales, marketing, and distribution company for GT Radial in North America. For more information on the company, please visit https://giti.com/
