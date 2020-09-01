TAcc+ International Program Webinar #3: Taiwan’s Supply Chain

Esther Wu from Advantech Jason Chang from ITRI

The third webinar included expert presentations from Advantech, Industrial Technology Research Institute (ITRI), and Wistron.

UTRECHT, NETHERLANDS, September 1, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Taiwan Accelerator Plus (TAcc+) is hosting a series of 4 webinars as a part of its International Program, which aims to connect international startups with the industries and business opportunities in Taiwan. The third webinar took place on the 28th of August, 2020. The focus of this webinar was on Taiwan’s robust technology supply chain. Speakers included experts and business leaders from Advantech, Industrial Technology Research Institute (ITRI), and Wistron.

The first lecture was presented by Esther Wu, Section Manager of the Corporate Investment Division from Advantech Co,. Ltd. Wu gave an overview of Advantech’s portfolio of AIoT solutions in different sectors and across 27 countries in the world. Furthermore, Wu outlined Advantech’s current and future plans for building an AIoT ecosystem for B2B applications in areas such as industry, smart city, and intelligent healthcare. Wu’s presentation also provided examples of Advantech’s successful collaboration with SaaS startups, where Advanech’s international channels helped startup partners to find clients around the globe and grow.

The second lecture was presented by Jason Chang, the Division Director of Tech Venture Ecosystem Development Division from Taiwan’s Industrial Technology Research Institute (ITRI). Chang shared an array of valuable insights regarding the global venture environment and new venture resources in Taiwan. Particularly, Chang described the significant role corporate venture capital currently plays in the startup ecosystem, as well as the importance of government support. Lastly, Chang introduced a number of currently available Taiwanese government programs for both domestic and international startups, including funding & subsidy opportunities and other entrepreneurship resources.

The third lecture was presented by Caesar Ho, the Design & Sales Director of Wistron Corporation. Being a Fortune 500 company, Wistron is an established corporation and a global leading Technology Service Provider. In his presentation, Ho outlined how Wistron can help hardware startups with its design, R&D, prototyping and manufacturing capacity through its Value Creation Center (VCC). Wistron’s VCC covers many critical services a hardware startup might need, including creative design, UX design, multimedia design, design integration, rapid prototyping, and machine learning & AI algorithm development. Beyond VCC, Wistron is also the provider of a one-stop ODM outreach service, enabling the eventual mass production of a startup’s products. In the final part of his presentation, Ho showcased outstanding examples of the diverse modes of cooperation Wistron has had with startup companies.

This week, the TAcc+ International Program will be presenting one more webinar which will take place on the coming Friday, on the 4th of September at 4 PM Taipei time (GMT+8). The topics covered will include a more detailed presentation on the TAcc+ project, and the Startup Terrace campus in Linkou, New Taipei City. This will be followed by a presentation on the successful cases of collaboration between a large semiconductor company (Hermes-Epitek) and startups in both IoT and healthcare fields. To sign-up for the upcoming webinar, please follow this link:

https://forms.gle/urf48bbnKMVJispN7

To re-watch the 3rd TAcc+ International Program webinar, please follow this link:

https://www.facebook.com/TaiwanAcceleratorplus/videos/637539930235646

For companies that are interested in collaborating with Advantech, ITRI, and Wistron, please provide your company profile, product introduction, and collaborative demand through the TAcc+’s Group Selection form for Taiwan Business Development:

https://forms.gle/of591BYEv8RE3Jds8