Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 566 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 182,290 in the last 365 days.

DEM Confirms August 30 Drowning at Beavertail State Park

PROVIDENCE – The Department of Environmental Management (DEM) today is confirming that a 14-year-old boy who was fishing with his father and brother drowned yesterday after slipping on the rocks and falling into the water at Beavertail State Park in Jamestown. The victim is Daniel Carrascoza of Providence.

The boy's father and two Good Samaritans went into the water and retrieved him. They started CPR until the Jamestown Fire Department EMS responded at around 6:25 PM. Jamestown emergency personnel transported the boy to Newport Hospital where he was pronounced dead after arrival.

DEM recognizes how shocking and devastating the death of a child is and offers condolences to the Carrascoza family for the unbearable loss of their son.

You just read:

DEM Confirms August 30 Drowning at Beavertail State Park

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.