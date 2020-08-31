MDHS announces additional benefits for September

In the continuing effort to assist households during the Coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, the Food and Nutrition Service (FNS) has approved Mississippi’s request to provide Emergency Allotments (supplements) for the month of September 2020 to Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) recipients. For SNAP cases with a paid benefit for the month of September, emergency supplements will be made available on September 2, 2020. For households being approved for SNAP during the month of September, emergency supplements will be made available to eligible households two (2) days after case approval. Households currently receiving the maximum benefit amount based on household size will not receive an additional emergency supplement. For example, a one-person household currently receiving the maximum amount of $194 will not receive an emergency supplement.