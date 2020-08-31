Hatchery highlights for September: Notable fish stockings around the state

Idaho Fish and Game has continued stocking fish during COVID-19, and despite this being an abnormal year, most of Idaho's angling opportunities remain unchanged. Here's a sampling of some places that will get generous trout stockings during September.

To see more about what waters have been stocked, go our the Fish Stocking webpage.

Panhandle Region:

Antelope Lake – 500 Rainbow Trout. This is a scenic lake in a quiet mountain setting. A short distance from the town of Clark Fork, it is nestled in the forest north of the Clark Fork River.

Fernan Lake – 6,000 Rainbow Trout. A popular fishing spot 10 minutes from downtown Coeur d'Alene, anglers of all abilities can enjoy fishing from floating docks, miles of shoreline or from boats.

Smith Lake – 900 Rainbow Trout. Located north of Bonners Ferry, diverse fishing opportunities are offered here in a peaceful, forested setting. There is a Forest Service campground and picnic area nearby.

Clearwater Region:

Campbells Pond – 1,000 Rainbow Trout. This is a scenic forest pond where anglers can expect solid catch rates. Good fishing can be had from the bank with several docks, including one handicap-accessible dock.

Fenn Pond – 1,000 Rainbow Trout. If you visit the Selway River and are looking for a good place to harvest some rainbows for dinner, check out this pond! The boardwalk and fishing dock offer easy access.

Southwest Region (Nampa):

Boise River, Strawberry Glen to Barber Dam – 2,160 Rainbow Trout

Boise River, Middleton to Eagle Road – 2,160 Rainbow Trout The Boise River offers miles of fishing in one of the finest urban trout rivers in the country!

Lowman Ponds – 600 Rainbow Trout. Enjoy good mountain fishing along the South Fork Payette River.

Riverside Pond – 900 Rainbow Trout. A quiet neighborhood pond right off the Boise Greenbelt, this pond is tucked into the trees off Glenwood Rd. and offers good bank fishing and a large fishing dock.

Settlers Park Pond – 250 Rainbow Trout. This small neighborhood pond offers easily accessible fishing within Settlers Park in Meridian.

Southwest Region (McCall):

Horsethief Reservoir – 7,500 Rainbow Trout. This reservoir has everything for a memorable fishing trip - a beautiful lake in the trees, good fishing and camping.

Meadow Creek Pond – 500 Rainbow Trout. Also known as Kimberland Meadows Pond, this is a beautiful little pond nestled in the lush New Meadows valley next to the Little Salmon River.

Magic Valley Region:

Dierkes Lake – 4,500 Rainbow Trout. This pond is conveniently located inside Shoshone Falls Park near Twin Falls. This county park also features hiking, fishing docks and picnic areas.

Dog Creek Reservoir – How do you find Dog Creek Reservoir and why should you go there? Learn what to expect from this high desert reservoir in this video: https://youtu.be/wUOy_gnXfXE

Salmon Falls Creek Reservoir – 13,550 Rainbow Trout. A short drive south of Twin Falls, this large reservoir in Idaho's high desert provides tons of fishing options with boat ramps and long shorelines.

Thorn Creek Reservoir – 2,000 Rainbow Trout. This high desert reservoir is quiet and remote. There is ample bank fishing and rocky outcrops along the perimeter offer scenic fishing access points; sturdy footwear is recommended. Please note, a high-clearance vehicle is recommended, access may require 4WD at times and roads may become impassable when wet.

Southeast Region:

Bear River (Oneida Narrows reach below the dam) – 2,250 Rainbow Trout. A very scenic stretch of river just north of Preston.

Crowthers Reservoir – 1,100 Rainbow Trout. Tucked away on the northern edge of Malad City, this reservoir is a nice local fishing spot.

Devil Creek Reservoir – 5,150 Rainbow Trout. This reservoir provides some of the best trout fishing in the region and is easily accessible. Located 8 miles north of Malad, it is visible from Interstate 15.

Edson Fichter Pond – 750 Rainbow Trout. Just minutes from downtown Pocatello, this site offers local anglers a convenient escape close to home.

Johnson Reservoir – 750 Rainbow Trout. Located near Preston, this is a 50 acre irrigation reservoir surrounded by large cottonwood trees. It also offers a variety of warm water species.

Upper Snake Region:

Gem Lake – 3,000 Rainbow Trout. Conveniently located near Idaho Falls at the Gem Lake Recreation Area.

Rexburg City Ponds – 1,200 Rainbow Trout. These ponds are within Rexburg's 15-acre nature park. The park has walking paths, a skate park, and picnic and play areas in a tranquil environment away from traffic for enjoyable fishing.

Trail Creek Pond – 800 Rainbow Trout. This small pond is located next to Trail Creek in the picturesque Teton Basin. One of the most consistent fisheries in the area, it is easily fished from the bank, with trails and picnic tables around the perimeter.

Salmon Region:

Hayden Creek Pond – 1,500 Rainbow Trout. A family friendly fishing area where anglers will find ample bank fishing opportunities.

Mosquito Flat Reservoir – 1,500 Rainbow Trout. Near Challis, this reservoir has a Forest Service campground and a day use picnic area along the shore. Anglers can also fish for kokanee.

See more about Fish and Game's trout stocking program: