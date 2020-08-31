Industry’s First x16 Gen4 PCIe External Retimer based Host Board

Company’s experience with PCIe switch-based host cards invaluable in developing a retimer board

ENGLEWOOD, CO, UNITED STATES, August 31, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Serial Cables, a leading provider of PCIe host cards, adapters, cables and accessories for Storage and Data Centers, today announced its x16 Gen4 PCIe retimer host board (PCI4-AD-x16HE-RT-A). Based on the PT4161L x16 PCIe 4.0 Smart Retimers from Astera Labs, the host card is fully ready for SRIS/SRNS and common clock direct attach applications.

Serial Cables’ experience in developing host cards has taught us that an architectural focus on support for the reference clock (REFCLK), SRIS, bifurcation, hot-plug, and lane/port width control greatly eased and enabled the development of this Astera Labs retimer board. While PCIe switches are vital and necessary for overall PCIe infrastructure, they are not always the only way to solve challenges involving signal integrity and PCIe bus extensions. Choosing Astera Labs as our retimer supplier was the best overall choice for us due to the pin-for-pin compatibility between the Gen4 and Gen5 PCIe specifications as this will make the transition from Gen4 to Gen5 very simple and painless. “Astera Labs Smart Retimes for PCIe 4.0 and 5.0 interconnects are purpose-built for latency sensitive compute and storage applications,” said Sanjay Gajendra, Chief Business Officer, Astera Labs. “We are excited Serial Cables identified our Aries PCIe Smart Retimers as the ideal solution to enable its new x16 Gen4 retimer host board.”

“Signal integrity continues to get more difficult as these bus speeds increase”, says Paul Mutschler, CEO of Serial Cables. “By developing this new x16 Gen4 PCIe retimer host board we are enabling the industry yet again with another unique and powerful option for always-challenging signal integrity concerns and we have many more variations that are still to come”.

Availability

The Serial Cables x16 Gen4 retimer host board is available and is shipping in sample quantity. Production volume in Q3, 2020. Please contact sales@serialcables.com and ask for more information on the industries very first PCI4-AD-x16HE-RT-A x16 Gen4 retimer based host board.

https://www.serialcables.com/product/pcie-gen4-x16-retimer-host-board/

About Serial Cables

Founded in 2007, Serial Cables is a provider of innovative PCIe host cards, JBOF’s, cables, adapters and many other accessories for the data storage industry. Leading storage manufacturers depend on our products to improve product quality and drive time-to-market requirements.

The company was founded with the goal of making storage-related interconnectivity issues and problems a thing of the past. Serial Cables’ innovative and unique product mix is representative of more than 25 years’ experience in the storage industry and in working closely with customers to provide solutions for real-world problems.

Our solutions support a variety of standards, including PCI Express (PCIe), Non-Volatile Memory Express (NVMe), Serial Attached SCSI (SAS), and Serial ATA (SATA). More information is available on www.serialcables.com.

